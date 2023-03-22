Forbes Advocate
Hear them roar: Ulysses club on the way to Forbes for weekend

Updated March 23 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 9:00am
Forty one members from Ulysses South Coast are coming to Forbes for the weekend. Picture supplied

Expect to hear the sound of bike engines this weekend, the Ulysses Club is coming to Forbes.

