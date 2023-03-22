Hear them roar: Ulysses club on the way to Forbes for weekend

Expect to hear the sound of bike engines this weekend, the Ulysses Club is coming to Forbes.
The Ulysses Club Australia is a national social club for people over 40 years of age, who have a common interest in motorcycling.
Every year the South Coast branch of the Ulysses Club carries out a Memorial Weekend ride to somewhere in NSW - and this year they have chosen Forbes.
The main purpose of this ride is to remember and celebrate the lives of members and spouses who have passed on - or ridden on - during the year.
This year, the Ride Committee also wants to support a regional town that has been through hard times.
Forty one branch members will arrive in town on Friday March 24 and ride out Monday March 27.
They'll be staying in local local accommodation venues and ride organisers have a program of events including local restaurants, cafes and clubs, as well as a visit to McFeeters Museum.
From Forbes, they'll head out to Molong as well as Eugowra for lunch at The Fat Parcel.
