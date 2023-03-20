STORE cattle sold better than agents expected during the Forbes sale last Friday.
About 1580 head were offered at the regular monthly sale and overall the quality was very good.
Forbes Livestock and Agency Company director Tim Mackay said he was very happy with the way the cattle sold.
He estimated the market was back about $50 to $80 a head when compared with the Forbes February store sale for the steers.
"But, I think when compared with more recent district store sales the steer market was firm and the heifers may have been as much as $60 to $80 dearer," he said.
Lighter weaner steers sold from $600 to $1000, while heavier pens attracted bid from $1100 to $1450. The lighter weaner heifers ranged from $500 to $950 and heavier pens made $1000 to $1330.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers sold from $1200 to $1820, while PTIC cows were in demand at prices between $1050 to $1900. There were some lovely pen of cows with calves and most sold from $1500 to $2700 a unit.
Verona Partnership, Condobolin, sold several pens of quality cattle during the sale including the top pen of cows with calves. They were a pen of nine black baldy cows which had been running with an Angus bull and also on their first calves which sold for $2700 a unit.
Redwood Pastoral, Forbes, sold four Angus cows with first calves for $2650, while RE Howorth, Forbes, sold four- to six-year-old Angus cows with calves for $2650.
Johnston Ag, Bimbi, sold eight- to 11-month-old Angus heifers, 327kg, for $1310. They also sold 343kg Angus steers for $1450.
CR and SE Kilby, Trundle, sold 358kg, seven- to eight-month-old Angus and Angus/Shorthorn heifers by Moogenilla bulls for $1230.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
