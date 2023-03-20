Sunday our hottest day this year, and hottest March day in 142 years

Did the weekend heat take you by surprise?
That's entirely understandable: it was the first 40 degree March day we've had in 21 years and the hottest since 1881.
The mercury tipped 41.1 degrees at Forbes airport on Sunday afternoon, that's the hottest day we've had this year and hotter than any day recorded at Forbes airport in the 2022/2023 Summer months.
So much for Autumn!
Our hottest March day on record was back in 1881 when a top of 42.2 degrees was recorded at Camp Street on the 5th but a top temperature of 40.09 degrees, measured at Camp Street on March 9, 1940, was pretty close to Sunday's conditions too.
The Bureau of Meteorology's long-range forecast for Autumn did warn of drier and warmer than average conditions.
Thankfully, the week ahead doesn't look like it's trying to set any records, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting top temperatures of 30 degrees for Thursday, 29 Friday and 28 Saturday and Sunday.
Forbes can expect showers of rain Wednesday and Thursday, with up to 15mm each day.
Bureau of Meteorology Technical Lead Extended Prediction Dr Andrew Watkins said Australia's key climate drivers were easing and expected to be neutral in coming months.
"When our climate drivers are more neutral, autumn rainfall in southern Australia has generally been lower than average over recent decades," Dr Watkins said.
La Nina is nearing its end in the Pacific Ocean, with conditions likely to be neutral (neither El Nino nor La Nina) during autumn.
The Indian Ocean Dipole is neutral and has little influence on Australia's climate during the northern wet season, which extends through until April.
"With drier conditions emerging in some areas over summer, and dry and warm conditions likely in autumn, some areas may continue to have below average rainfall over coming months," Dr Watkins said.
