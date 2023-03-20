Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Sunday our hottest day this year, and hottest March day in 142 years

Updated March 21 2023 - 11:08am, first published 8:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Little Zac Barnes was helping everyone keep cool at Saturday's Masters of the Mandagery rugby league carnival. Picture Eugowra Masters of the Mandagery

Did the weekend heat take you by surprise?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.