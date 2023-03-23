Evening VIEW AGM and more news from Eugowra

The Eugowra Evening VIEW Club AGM was held in February and all positions were filled:
The February meeting was held at Irene and Ray Sharp's home in Eugowra. Everyone enjoyed a walk in their beautiful garden before a delicious meal.
Our March meeting was held at the Eugowra Community Bowls and Recreation Club. It was decided that members would sponsor two new 'Learning for Life' students in 2023.
Last year two of our students completed Year 12 and therefore left the Smith Family Sponsorship program.
Our next meeting will be held at the Eugowra Community Bowls and Recreation Club on April 17 at 6:30pm.
On the 10th March, Anne-Louise O'Connor the Past VIEW National President, visited Eugowra and had coffee at the Fat Parcel Café with our members.
Following the devastating floods, she has been ringing regularly to offer support to our members.
Vinnies will be at the Eugowra Community Bowls and Recreation Club from midday to 3pm on Wednesday, April 5 and Wednesday, April 19.
If you are flood affected at Eugowra and haven't been to see these volunteers, please make sure you visit them for support.
Volunteers are needed Saturday, March 25 to help with house preparation work, cleaning up yards and debris off fences, helping sort donations. Meet at Eugowra Showground at 8.30am.
