Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Evening VIEW AGM and more news from Eugowra

Updated March 23 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eugowra Evening VIEW members Kay Jones, Anne-Louise OConnor, Irene Sharp, Andy Langfield. Picture supplied

The Eugowra Evening VIEW Club AGM was held in February and all positions were filled:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.