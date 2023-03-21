'Missing piece' in health on the way: Matters of State with Phil Donato

Early detection translates to easier treatment and better outcomes and that will be the huge benefit for cancer patients now Orange has secured its own PET/CT (Positron Emission Tomography/ Computed Tomography) imaging equipment.
I first raised the issue of bringing this technology to our electorate with the NSW Government in 2018 and while the government's response was underwhelming, the private sector did take notice and on Tuesday, PRP Diagnostic Imaging announced it will invest $10m in its Orange hub, including installing PET/CT equipment.
Orange-based oncologist Dr Peter Fox described a PET/CT scanner as the 'missing piece', the installation of which will finally allow Orange to offer a world class suite of cancer care therapies. Dr Fox believes the technology is 'absolutely critical' and the most important medical innovation in the last ten years for Orange's health services.
He likened a PET scan as a functional scan which looks at the metabolic activity within a lesion in the body and provides enormous benefits when it comes to the day-to-day monitoring of cancer treatment.
PRP Diagnostic Imaging CEO Paul Richard, who was listening when I was pushing for the PET/CT equipment for our electorate during the last four years, said PRP's Orange site will be the company's largest when installation is completed in May.
It's as significant investment by the doctor-led PRP and I thank Paul and all the medical professionals that have been staunch supporters in the push to bring this infrastructure to our city. Clearly, PRP has identified the need where the government could not, instead choosing to fund Dubbo's PET/CT four years ago instead of backing Orange where the majority of specialists needed to operate the equipment, are based.
This installation will be a gamechanger for residents going through cancer treatment, residents like Greg Tucker whose emotional response to the announcement summed up the mood on Tuesday. Mr Tucker spoke of the uncertainly of dealing with traffic over the Blue Mountains when trying to make early appointments, just one aspect of having to travel for treatment.
This service will be Medicare-supported, just as it would be if it were installed at a NSW Health facility which is also great news for patients.
All those Dam promises
Disappointment with the Nationals in Government who have failed to deliver on yet another critical regional infrastructure project.
The last dam to be built in NSW was 36 years ago, and in that time, population has increased by over 50% - along with the increased need for water for agriculture to support our growing population and economy.
The demand for water is only ever going to increase, so the need to expand water storage capabilities is critically important for the future of our state, and country.
I welcomed the NSW Government's 2019 announcement that they would raise the height of Wyangala Dam's wall, to increasing water security in dry times and mitigating flooding to downstream communities in the Lachlan Valley.
In March 2020 the Nationals' water minister stated there'd be "...shovels in the ground by October (2020)..." regarding the commencement of this nation building project.
I've raised this issue on the floor of parliament, holding government to account.
Disappointingly, the NSW Nationals have failed to deliver on their announced promise, just as they have with other nation-building infrastructure like the Great Western Highway tunnel.
"In the meantime, we've had floods which have devastated downstream communities, significantly damaging infrastructure.
As we're now transitioning from La Nia weather pattern to drier conditions, we've missed opportunities to capture water we will inevitably need.
The Nationals 100% cash-in on the political profits yielded by their publicity, but have 0% responsibility when they fail to deliver on their promises - at the expense of rural and regional communities.
Whichever major party forms government after the March 25th, if I'm re-elected the people of the region can count on me to hold water infrastructure projects as high priority.
Dorothea Mackellar's famous poem My Country is poignant; we certainly do live in the country of droughts and flooding rains.
We need the critical water infrastructure to provide protection and security, now and for our future generations.
