Looking at Landcare: our big weekend is finally here

Hi Landcarers,
Well ... we are finally looking to this weekend and welcoming Costa Georgiadis to our area once again.
We have a big couple of days planned with Eco Day on Friday, with nearly 400 students from Parkes Shire, Forbes Shire, Eugowra and Condobolin joining us. With two of these schools being first timers to Eco Day! Costa will be presenting and participating at Schools Eco Day.
We are also excited to welcome him as our guest speaker at our Landcare Dinner at Bogan Gate that evening.
Costa is also joining us to kick off the first Homegrown Parkes event on Saturday, 25 March. If anyone was going to kick it off ... we think Costa totally fits the bill!
We have over 40 stallholders/vendors/presenters joining us on Saturday in Cooke Park. The Homegrown Parkes event officially kicks off at 9am with the Dyagang Boys and our official welcome.
We have performers including the Gracey Debnam-Jones, Parkes Shire Concert Band, presentations and displays by Travel Bugs Insects, Quentin Park Alpacas, we have drumming workshops, face painting, jumping castle, craft activities that are all free!
We have other activities including a Crop Swap (first Crop Swap in Parkes), Parade of Beards, Costa Rocks, Scarecrow Display, Drumming Workshops and just so much more! Our bus trip is fully booked at 1pm. It is going to be a massive day!
We can't forget the fabulous free exhibition in the Cooke Park Pavilion with Parkes Painters and Parkes Potters, with music provided by Steve Lindsay.
CWLL are pleased to be hosting Homegrown Parkes in partnership with Parkes Shire Council and Parkes Community Arts. This is new event has a focus on encouraging families to get out into their garden patch, no matter how big or small and start growing.
If you want to know more....find out who our vendors are, when activities will be running etc, you can find out more on the Homegrown Parkes Facebook and Instagram pages or at https://centralwestlachlanlandcare.org/get-involved/homegrown-parkes/
There is still time to make plans to check out the markets, who will be in Cooke Park until 2pm. Nine food vendors will be in place to make our day just that bit more enjoyable. Seating will be available around the park.
We have been totally overwhelmed with support from the local community and local groups keen to be involved and support the event. Thank you!
For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.