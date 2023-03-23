Forbes Advocate
Lockie Miller wins 2023 Forbes Squash Men's Open after all-local grand final

Updated March 24 2023 - 10:40am, first published 9:30am
An all-local men's final capped a great weekend of competition in the 2023 Forbes Squash Open.

