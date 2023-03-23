An all-local men's final capped a great weekend of competition in the 2023 Forbes Squash Open.
Lockie Miller claimed men's open title honours from Darryn Piper in four sets, the two duelling it out in front of an enthusiastic crowd.
Miller thanked everyone who had travelled to Forbes for the titles on such short notice and paid tribute to Piper for a good grand final.
"Thanks everyone for a good weekend, hope to see you all next year," he said.
But the biggest win of the weekend was just being able to hold the tournament.
The courts were severely damaged in the November 2022 floods, and works to restore them were completed in the days leading up to competition.
Piper, the Forbes club president, extended his thanks to club members and tradies who worked to install, sand and line-mark new floors and carpets in the lead up to the event.
He said James Carlisle Building, Steve's Sanding, Tim Smith Painting, C and D Floor Coverings and Mark Webb Electrical had all assisted.
"It's been a hell of a clean up so I'd like to thank all the committee members, everyone who's come and given a hand," he added.
"To get it done in such a short turn around is a hell of an effort."
Forbes club member Adam Chudleigh took the microphone at the end of competition to also pay tribute to Piper and his team for their work to get the water out of the courts and to apply for grant funding for repairs.
Results of the weekend tournament are:
