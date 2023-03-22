From the mayor's desk: events put Forbes in the spotlight

Did you know that your Council hosts, or is involved in, putting on over 250 events a year?
That is more than one every two days - and all these events are putting the spotlight solely on Forbes, on what an Amazing town and region we have, on what we have to offer.
You cannot count the economic, social, emotional benefits of the visitors that are drawn to our region by these and other privately staged events. Why would you live anywhere else?
Take this weekend for example - the town will be well and truly alive with people for the Forbes Auto Sports event, the annual Rugby Club's President's lunch, even a deb ball.
It is the 10th and last year for the Stubby Collitts rugby league match between the Magpies and Bathurst's St Pats.
It is also NSW State Election, the time where you get to have a say in who makes the decisions on running our state. Don't forget to vote, there are polling centres around town if you are unsure head to the website, elections.nsw.gov.au
If you are organising an event and would like Council's assistance in promoting it on our what's on mail-out please do not hesitate to get in touch with our wonderful Events team on 6850 2300 or email events@forbes.nsw.gov.au
Another way in which Council is working to make this region even greater for those who live in it is the launch next week of a survey to update Forbes' Disability Inclusion Action Plan.
The survey has been designed to gain input into making Forbes' a more 'liveable' place for those who have a disability, care for someone with a disability or provide services to this sector of our population.
We will provide information on how you can access this process on our website, Facebook page and through the media.
Enjoy your week, and God bless.
Phyllis Miller, OAM
Forbes Mayor
