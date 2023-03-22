Forbes Advocate
From the mayor's desk: events put Forbes in the spotlight

By Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller Oam
March 23 2023 - 6:30am
On your way to the rugby president's lunch, the motocross or the Stubby Collits memorial day this weekend? Don't forget to vote!

Did you know that your Council hosts, or is involved in, putting on over 250 events a year?

