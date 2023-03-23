Red Bend Catholic College has officially unveiled its renovated, expanded boys boarding facility.
Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green, a former College student himself, past principals and Marist Schools leaders were among special guests to gather for the opening and blessing.
The facility has been named Champagnat House in honour of Marcellin Champagnat, founder of the Marist Brothers.
Principal Stephen Dwyer said the boys' facilities have been redeveloped and expanded over the past two years and boarders have now moved in to the bright, modern space.
Boarding is at capacity and the $7.17 million project was completed with $3 million in government funding.
"It is an exciting time at the College with strong enrolments of 860 students across the College with 170 of these being boarders," Mr Dwyer said at Monday's opening.
"We are so pleased with how homely and practical the building is for our boarding students."
There is a large kitchen and recreational area, as well as an increase in break-out and social gathering areas for study, reading, TV, games or just having a chat.
The project created an additional nine bedroom spaces with individual rooms for students and a higher ratio of shower and toilet facilities.
The building is now accessible throughout, has a central parent reception and more staff facilities.
The College is now looking forward to renovating the girls' boarding residences, extending them to create another 30 bedroom spaces for girls.
"It will also include an increased ratio of bathroom facilities, additional social gathering and breakout areas, accessible access throughout, enlarged kitchen and recreational spaces, wellbeing rooms, accessible rooms and redeveloped and extended staff facilities," Mr Dwyer said.
It is hoped that project will begin this year.
"Boarding at Red Bend is so much more than having a nice place to stay," Mr Dwyer added.
"It is about being part of a supportive and caring community where students can form lasting friendships and develop values and life skills in forming them to be, in the words of St Marcellin Champagnat, good Christians and good citizens."
Boarding has been a core part of the mission of the College almost to its foundation in 1926.
Marist Brothers College was founded in Johnston Street - across the road from St Laurence's Church.
It was not long after this that a building next door was purchased and boarding began.
The College began to outgrow the site in the 1930s and the land where Red Bend stands today was purchased, but construction did not begin until the 1950s due to the impacts of the Great Depression and World War II.
Red Bend Catholic College opened in 1956, with classrooms on the ground level and boarding upstairs.
It welcomed girls - including boarders - in the 1970s.
