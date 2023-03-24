Forbes Advocate
Newell Highway works back on road, due for completion in May

March 25 2023 - 7:00am
Construction of a new overtaking lane on the Newell highway at Daroobalgie.

Construction of a new overtaking lane at Daroobalgie has recommenced and is now on track for completion in early May, Transport for NSW says.

