Newell Highway works back on road, due for completion in May

Construction of a new overtaking lane at Daroobalgie has recommenced and is now on track for completion in early May, Transport for NSW says.
The Newell Highway Program Alliance (NHPA) is building a new southbound overtaking lane at Daroobalgie, two kilometres north of Forbes.
The work was put on hold during last year's extensive flooding, with the crews redeployed to help with urgent repairs across Forbes, Parkes and Cabonne while they couldn't work on the Daroobalgie site.
Transport for NSW says the crews are now working under a flexible roster to maximise available work days and minimise lost time because of wet weather, with the Daroobalgie overtaking lane on track for completion by early May 2023.
"Work to date at Daroobalgie includes vegetation clearing, stripping topsoil, soil stabilisation, storm water drainage, overlay and rehabilitation of existing road and constructing new road," a spokesperson said.
"The overlay road works are currently being finished before a final seal, line marking activities and signage installation is carried out."
