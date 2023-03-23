The man found guilty of a 2021 Forbes murder will have to wait months before he learns his fate.
Brendan Thomas Doolan, 32, pled not guilty to the murder of Nowra man Bradley Dixon but was found guilty by a jury after a three week trial in the NSW Supreme Court in Orange.
The jury took just over a day to determine that Doolan had murdered Mr Dixon outside a Forbes house in the early hours of January 23, 2021.
They agreed with the Crown's case that Doolan had turned off a power fuse in order to lure Mr Dixon outside before repeatedly punching and kicking his head, causing fatal blunt force trauma.
Doolan was present in the dock as the verdict was read out on March 13 but will wait until June 30 for a sentencing hearing.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News.
