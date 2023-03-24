They are Myall Lakes with 25.78 per cent, Bega with 24.89 per cent, Bathurst with 22.72 per cent, Cabramatta with 23.87 per cent, Dubbo with 24.03 per cent, Kiama with 22.24 per centre, Northern Tablelands with 22.27 per cent, Port Macquarie with 22.59 per cent and Shellharbour with 23.3 per cent.