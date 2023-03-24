There may only be three pre-poll locations across the Orange electorate but more than one quarter of eligible voters in the electorate have already voted in the NSW election.
Latest figures from the NSW Electoral Commission show that as of 9am Friday, 26.87 per cent of eligible voters across the Orange electorate had already cast their ballot.
Already some 679 postal votes have been returned of the 3476 postal applications made and 14,894 residents have attended an early voting centre.
The electorate has a total of 57,951 eligible voters.
In less than 24 hours, just under 4000 more people had voted since lunchtime Thursday. Thursday's figure was 10,951 early votes.
And only 162 postal votes were returned, making yesterday's percentage of early voters at 19.18 per cent.
At lunchtime Thursday our neighbours in the Cootamundra electorate had 21.2 per cent residents vote early, making it among the highest pre-poll rates in the state.
Only nine other electorates had seen a higher rate of pre-polling at that time.
They are Myall Lakes with 25.78 per cent, Bega with 24.89 per cent, Bathurst with 22.72 per cent, Cabramatta with 23.87 per cent, Dubbo with 24.03 per cent, Kiama with 22.24 per centre, Northern Tablelands with 22.27 per cent, Port Macquarie with 22.59 per cent and Shellharbour with 23.3 per cent.
At the other end of the scale, the Wahroonga electorate in northern Sydney had just 10.39 per cent lodge an early vote.
Pre-poll voting opened last Friday, March 18, and early voting stations remain open until 6pm Friday, March 24.
In Parkes residents can pre-poll vote at 30 Welcome Street in the former Currajong Disability Services premises.
Forbes residents can vote early at the Forbes Town Hall.
On election day, Saturday, March 25, polling booths will be open from 8am until 6pm.
