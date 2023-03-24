Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

NSW state election: 26.87 per cent in Orange electorate has already headed to polls before March 25

By Andrew Fisher
Updated March 24 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There may only be three pre-poll locations across the Orange electorate but more than one quarter of eligible voters in the electorate have already voted in the NSW election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.