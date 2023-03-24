A day great for socialising and coming together, and to showcase the progress of rural and farming machinery, the Trundle Back in Time Vintage Rally and Tractor Pull is back.
Parkes Shire Council is pleased to be partnering with the Trundle P&A Show Society to host the event, which has been funded by a portion of the $239,651 grant from the NSW Governments Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program.
It all takes place over Saturday and Sunday March 25-26 at the Trundle Showgrounds.
Secretary of the Trundle P&A Show Society Debbie Anderson said the day provides a gathering place for the community and visitors to socialise and focus on mental wellbeing, showcases the progress of rural and farming machinery from horse days to the modern era, and explores our rich agricultural history.
Ms Anderson is thrilled this year's theme is Oliver Hart-Parr and pre-war (1939) tractors.
"It will be fabulous to see these machines in action along with all other makes of tractors that gather for the biennial tractor pull," she said.
In continuing to develop the Trundle township as a destination within Central West NSW, the Trundle Tractor Pull is fast becoming known as the premier event of this type in the area, Ms Anderson said.
"These vintage types of tractors became the backbone of many farms in the post war era and the day is a wonderful opportunity to experience the sights, smells and sounds of the past," she said.
There will be plenty of free activities for the whole family with vintage vehicles, swap meet, markets, live music, kids' entertainment, sheaf toss, and bar and barbecue facilities.
Troppo Bob will be at the showground over the weekend to entertain families and children with his comedy magic show and balloon modelling.
The highly anticipated ute pull will start at 3.30pm followed by the sheaf toss about 4.30pm.
Ms Anderson encourages anyone willing to have a go at the sheaf toss to enter the competition.
"All are welcome to have a go at this traditional country sporting event with great prize money to be won," she said.
Entertainment will continue into the evening with The Attractors - Andy O and Garry Carson Jones, playing until 10pm. The program continues on Sunday with the vintage car judging and completion of the tractor pull.
"We are pleased to partner with the hardworking community of Trundle to celebrate the traditions and importance of this agricultural community within the shire," council's community events officer Carmen Nieves said.
