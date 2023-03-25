Phil Donato has romped home to reelection for a third term in Orange with victory at the 2023 NSW election.
Mr Donato, who first won the seat in 2016, spoke to the Central Western Daily as the predicted result rolled in.
"The numbers are looking really exciting and encouraging, I'm astounded by the outcome," he said.
"Full credit to Tony, Heather and all the other candidates, they ran terrific campaigns but we had a great team and I can't thank them enough. My staff, my family and my volunteers.
"I'm so proud and humbled to be given this responsibility.
"I was quietly confident, pre-polling from what I could feel was pretty good. Ultimately you never know until results come in."
Speaking to the Central Western Daily, National Party candidate Tony Mileto conceded the seat about 7.40PM.
"I want to congratulate the member for being reelected and thank ... all the people of Orange," Mr Mileto said.
As of 7.40pm, Donato held about 53 per cent of first preference votes. Mileto stood in second place 21.3 per cent.
Just 7036 votes have so far been counted, from an estimated total in excess of 50,000.
Overall, the election has been called for Labor. Follow what's happening in the rest of the State on our live blog.
