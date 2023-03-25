Forbes Advocate
2023 NSW election: Phil Donato reelected in Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated March 25 2023 - 9:17pm, first published 8:06pm
Reelected Member for Orange Phil Donato stands in front of supporters at the Hotel Canobolas. Picture by Carla Freedman

Phil Donato has romped home to reelection for a third term in Orange with victory at the 2023 NSW election.

