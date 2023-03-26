"We hope we did you proud": Magpies claim 10th and final Stubby Collits Memorial

The rugby league community has paid tribute to "two beautiful guys ... loved very dearly" as they took the field for the 10th and final Stubby Collits Memorial day.
Forbes Magpies, wearing special jerseys with a photo of father and son, claimed the win from Bathurst St Pat's in convincing style at Spooner Oval on Saturday, but both clubs brought plenty of energy to the challenge and spoke with heart about the legacy of Brendon 'Stubby' Collits and his dad Mark.
Collits's long-time friend Matt Tilley said both Forbes Magpies and Bathurst St Pat's were "a massive part" of Brendon's life.
"We may have lost Stubby a decade ago but his legacy lives on in the way we play the game we remember: his fierce determination, his selflessness, on the field, and his ability to make us all laugh even at the toughest moments," he said.
"How both clubs have come together each year is a testament to Stubb as a person, and to see the joy these days have brought to everyone would make him so proud.
"The days have become a little bit harder with the passing of Big Stubb, who enjoyed this day more than anyone but I know that both of them would be sitting up there getting ready to cheer on the boys one last time.
"I'd personally like to thank the Magpies and St Pat's for making this day so special and remembering a great mate."
Mum Kath Collits presented player of the match for each team: Tommy Caldwell for Forbes Magpies and Nick Booth for St Pat's.
Forbes Magpies co captain Nick Greenhalgh thanked St Pat's for a great game - and 10 great years - as he paid tribute to "two beautiful guys well known to both clubs, loved very dearly."
"To the Collits family, we hope we did you proud today," he said.
"I can speak on behalf of the Magpies: each time we step onto that field those boys are in the back of our minds. Not just today but dating back last year those boys were mentioned in the bigger sort of games. We hope we did you guys proud and hope we continue to through the year and coming years."
St Pat's captain Zac Merritt added his thanks to all who have supported the teams over the years.
"I hope we made the Collits family proud and that's what it's all about: coming together as two communities,"
Saints player-coach Zac Merritt said that while the memorial match will be coming to an end there will still remain a strong relationship between the two clubs into the future.
"Stub was a special guy to both communities," he said.
"There's kids coming through now who don't have a clue who he is. It's fitting to finish it now, but he'll always be there in everyone's memory.
"With Forbes, I hope we don't go away from our trial game."
Forbes dominated on field in the memorial games.
Bathurst St Pat's opened a massive day of rugby league with a win, claiming the Western Under 21s premiership in a golden point thriller from Orange Orangutans.
But Forbes claimed an emphatic victory in the Under 18s 36-8, with three tries to Matty Duke, and dominated the
Charlie Lennon opened the Magpies' account in the main game, played across three 20-minute periods on a stormy afternoon.
The hosts bolted a way to a 24-nil lead, with Nick Greenhalgh's boot proving faithful even for a kick from the sideline, before the visitors got on the board.
St Pat's scored hard-earned points in the third, with Forbes claiming one more to take the match 30-6.
