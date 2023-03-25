Reelected Member for Orange Phil Donato has praised his "grassroots" campaign in the face of a strong Nationals attempt to win back the seat.
Labor swept aside the Coalition government in the 2023 NSW Election while independent Mr Donato romped home to victory, claiming 54 per cent of the first preference vote as of 10pm on March 25.
Having left the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party in late 2022, he also becomes the first independent candidate to be elected to the seat of Orange in its current incarnation.
Speaking to the CWD, Mr Donato said his record as member spoke for itself even after $50 million was awarded to the electorate by the Nationals in the months leading up to the election.
"You are always looking over your shoulder as a local member," he said.
"When you're an independent you don't have the big party machine behind you. They are hunting you down, that's a simple fact. They want to win the seat back.
"Sure the big flashy announcements and ribbons are great but at the end of the day that's a very small part of what we do.
"Every single day we do grassroots work for local people. It's about being accessible, approachable and available. That's been one of my goals since I was first elected."
Mr Donato praised his supporters and volunteers and said he was confident in the days leading up to decision day.
"You never take an election lightly and you never underestimate an opponent," he said.
"It was a grassroots campaign, it was completely self-funded. I didn't take any political or financial donations from anybody. That was a considerable personal cost but that's what you have to do.
"We didn't have the corflutes or the posters like the big parties do but I think it shows you don't necessarily need all of that."
"I'm so proud and humbled to be given this responsibility," he added.
In Dubbo, Dugald Saunders was returned to the seat but said he had "mixed feelings."
"It feels pretty amazing [to be re-elected]," he told sister masthead the Daily Liberal.
"But it does come with mixed emotions to be honest because I've also got people here that have worked for me in my ministerial role and took leave to come and be here in the electorate to be on booths.
"There's now a really uncertain future for them."
While in Bathurst, now ex Deputy Premier Paul Toole remained optimistic despite a crushing defeat for the Coalition.
"The National Party has actually had quite strong swings towards it in a number of our seats," he told the Western Advocate.
"You have a look at first-timers like Coffs Harbour and Dubbo; they've had strong swings towards them. Even in Bathurst, we're looking at around about a five per cent swing."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
