St Pat's beat Orange Orangutans in Western Under 21s grand final

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 26 2023 - 8:46pm, first published 8:45pm
St Pat's have been crowned the 2023 Western Under 21s champions, beating Orange Orangutans in a golden-point thriller. Picture by Renee Powell

THE boot of ice cool centre Matt Beattie and the motivation to make a struggling mate smile - that's what helped St Pat's win a golden point thriller and be crowned Western Under 21s premiers on Saturday.

