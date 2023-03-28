Forbes Advocate
News from the bowling greens: tribute to a club man who was "big in heart, big in sporting talent"

March 28 2023 - 12:30pm
Forbes Bushrangers and Parkes Pirates pennants teams on the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club greens. File picture
Plenty to report from the community club, the Forbes 'Bowlie', with the saddest of news on Sunday that a favourite amongst members and beyond in Lindsay Willding has passed away.

