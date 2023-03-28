News from the bowling greens: tribute to a club man who was "big in heart, big in sporting talent"

Plenty to report from the community club, the Forbes 'Bowlie', with the saddest of news on Sunday that a favourite amongst members and beyond in Lindsay Willding has passed away.
What a man, big in family, big in character, big in heart, big in sporting talents and more important a man who treated all equal, no favourites.
Major part of Lindsay's early days were spent in Forbes as the son of Walter and Viv with the 78-year-old will known for his rugged play with the Forbes Magpies.
After meeting the love of his life Lin who was working the bar at the Albion Hotel they had a stay in Victoria where Lindsay made a name for himself capturing a local golf club championship prior to taking up bowls and moving to the Central Coast. This is where he and Lin showed they were were all class as lawn bowlers resulting in winning many major tournaments.
Amongst the successes on the green came with Lindsay winning a State Seniors Singles title while playing out of the Bateau Bay club. In between Lindsay and Lin had the pleasure of raising three sons, Adam, Gene and Russell.
The inspirational sporting talents of Lindsay were always on show with stints as captain-coach of outback rugby league sides as a captain-coach winning several tiles.
Back 'home' for the past years Lindsay held the flame as one of the best ever at the Forbes club. A member all will miss. Funeral details were not known at the time of print.
As for this scribe he did give tips to improve the game. One tip went something like this, 'if behind don't be short'. Common sense really from the champion, one which we all should take notice of at all times.
Playing at home mixed success against Manildra with the 3's going down by the closest of margins on 'the board', 53-52 while the 7's gave Woodstock a 78-32 thumping.
The Christian West skipped team of Brett Davenport, Peter Besgrove and 'Pooch' Dukes won 20-17 over the Ben Allcorm four in what was a titanic battle. The score was 7-all after nine ends, 14-all after 16 with the West combo winning the last five ends 6-3.
Manildra stuck back with the Tony Bennett four winning 20-16, in the end the difference against Rob Priest, Al Phillips and 'Bert' Bayley for skip Bruce Williams. Another game which could have gone any way, 8-6 to Forbes after eight then 10-all after 12 and 12-all after 16. The last five ends to Manildra 8-4.
Tighter was the 16-all result between 'Spro' Asimus and his team of Warren Keep, Ian Hodges and Ben Nicholson with the Graham Fleidver four. How close can it get, 3-all after five, 9-all after 11 then 15-all with two ends to play. One each for the draw.
The 7's had a field day led by the 37-8 win to the Viv Russell trio of Dale Scott, Peter Mackay and Lyall Strudwick over the Boland four. The visitors won the first end then watched as the score-board ticked over against them, 17-4 at half time. The further the game went the further Forbes in front.
Denny Byrnes again led by example for Kerry Roach, Annette Tisdell and Sid Morris with a 22-11 win over the Woods four in front the whole journey. 9-4 after seven, 16-5 after 12 then 20-9 with four ends to play.
In the last Bob Grant, Troy Clarke and Laurie Crouch did all asked by skip Geoff Williams to win 19-13 over the Thompson four. Another game with Forbes in front from start to finish, 10-3 after eight, 15-8 after 16 prior points shared in the run home.
With only the leader in points on the ladder Forbes is now out of both grades. Final points score - 3's Manildra 36.5, Parkes 36, Grenfell 31, Forbes 16.5. 7's Cowra 46.5, Forbes 41.5, Canowindra 19, Woodstock 13.
In club games A and B Pairs matches are in full swing with organisers hoping for more to be played sooner then later with the following from the committee worth noting, re next majors.
Secretary Rob Priest said last week nominations are closing soon for Major Singles and Pairs, also Minor Singles.
"Be in it to win it," he said. "The 2023 championships will be run to the play, sub or forfeit rule," he added.
Last week two games in A and B Grade Pairs were played with the 'club heavy' combination of Peter Mackay and 'Bert' Bayley winning 20-13 over Dale Scott and 'super coach' Peter Hocking in 20 ends. They were never headed leading 11-3 after 10 to stamp their authority late with a six on end 18.
A bit more exciting for Terry Molloy and 'Pooch' Dukes with a 22-17 win in 21 ends over Phil Moran and Geoff Williams. They had to finish strong behind 7-10 after 10 prior to stamping their authority winning the run home 15-7.
Cheree Vincent is proving a recent winner with bowl in hand and last Wednesday morning skipped for John Browne winning 24-11 over Bill Scott and Kerry Dunstan in 22 ends. After a tight start, 11-8 after 11, they cruised home 13-3.
Jamie Dukes led for Tony Bratton winning 23-22 in 24 ends over Barry White and Peter Mackay. Little between the two, 10-9 after eight, 16-15 after 16 then 21-all after 22.
Ray Dunstan and Noel Jolliffe won 23-10 over Trevor Currey and Geoff Coles in 20 finishing best after it was 9-all at 'oranges'. Bill O'Connell and Ian Hodges were also impressive winning 22-14 in 23 over Max Vincent and Lyall Strudwick leading 10-6 after 11.
In the last game a four on the last of 18 ends had Terry Molloy and Paul Doust winning 20-18 in 18 ends over Fred Vogelsang and John Gorton. They were behind most of the way, 6-13 after nine, 11-14 after 13 before 9-4 to the victors in the run home. In-house winner, the two John's, Browne and Gorton.
Sunday morning jackpot of $70 for two games of pairs with resting touchers to Kim and Steve Moore and John Cutler.
John Cutler and Paul Baker all class winning 26-9 over Kim and Steve Moore, visitors from Ingham, Queensland who had the travel bugs to be behind 23-1 after nine. Next door Geoff Coles and Allan Hilder won 18-12 over Peter Greenhalgh and Terry Moore leading 17-4 after 11 ends. The drinks break did the losers good winning the run home 8-1.
The Easter Pairs look like being highly successful with Pairs and Fours filling to the max. If anyone would like to help run the 'show', or play, contact Rob Priest, 'Scooter' or 'Spro'. Help is always welcomed.
Players from Bourke, Bendigo, Dee Why, Denistone, Batemans Bay, Penrith, Glenbrook, Picton, Toongabbie, Merrylands, Grenfell, Parkes and Forbes have already nominated assuring a top weekend in and out of the club.
Social bowls every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning. Pool comp every Friday evening. Happy Hour on Friday 4.30-6pm (and raffle), also Happy Hour Sunday 12-1.30pm and bingo Friday afternoon.
Shaoming Golden Century Chinese Restaurant serving every Wednesday to Sunday, 11.30am-3pm and 5pm-9pm. Another reason to visit Wednesday evening is the 7pm members draw which has now jackpoted from its starting point of $100.
Having a function, the 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
