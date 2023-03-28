Forbes Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Murray a clear winner as golfers aim to beat Saturday storms

Updated March 28 2023 - 8:01pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MEN'S GOLF

By Short Putt

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.