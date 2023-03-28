Murray a clear winner as golfers aim to beat Saturday storms

A par round for Reggie Murray may seem ordinary to most, but when you consider he is a Junior and started on a 25 handicap in February 2022 it is quite a story. Under the wing of some good golfers, and following on from coaching received by our Pros, he has diligently practised and taken on board much of the advice, such that he now plays off a '7' handicap. With more development he could be a Club Champion in the future.