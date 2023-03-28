Murray a clear winner as golfers aim to beat Saturday storms

By Short Putt
The beckoning clouds, both weather and political, did not put the Forbes golfers off their favourite pass time. Many players were out early to take advantage of the calmer conditions and enable them to get one of the many events running in town later that day.
The Saturday Mens competition was an Individual Par event, sponsored by Forbes Tuesday Golfers. The majority of the 60 players had teed off before midday, keen to get into the Golfie and remain dry on the outside. They found the greens receptive but the scoring was strangely amiss for many.
The Div-1 saw a fantastic effort by Reg Murray. His scratch score of 72 resulted in a +7 score, showing a clear set of heels to the rest of the field. He did his best work on the front-9, turning at +7. He started his back-9 with even scores, then managed to even out two bogeys with two birdies to finish the back-9 even, and +7 overall.
Kim Herbert finished as Runner-up in Div-1 on +3, but only on count back from Dan Bayley. Kim started well but then had a string of 'halves. A 'plus' on the 7th hole was welcome but two 'minuses' followed to see him turn on +1. His back-9 had a bit of everything, but a run of 'pluses' in the middle and good finish helped him through.
The Div-2 was a closer contest. Chris Moore relished the conditions and played consistent golf on the front-9 with a heap of 'squares', turning at +3. After a stumble on the 10th hole, he regained his consistency and finished well to record an overall score of +5. Dave Tildsley played a similar game of consistency, also turning at +2. His back-9 had a bit more drama, resulting in a final score of +4.
The ball sweep went to +1 on count back, going to: +3 - D Bayley, N Duncan, F Hanns; +2 - J Betland, S Paterson, L O'Connor, G Pymont, J Dobell, S Sallaway, D Rhodes; +1 - J Brett, K Tyne, C Alley, J LeBrocque, C Hanrahan, B Parker. There were no visitors, counting Stephen Stokes as a local now.
The NTP's went to: 9th - N Duncan, 18th - J Betland. John managed a '2', with a special liking for the 18th hole, but Niel missed his. There were nine 2's overall, with Div-1 scoring most of those and the 3rd yielding seven alone. Shane Sallaway was well pleased with his '2' on the 1st, and John B managed two 2's.
The Pro Shop Super-Pin went to Mick Prior with a shot to 2.03 metres. All previous names on the sheet were of similar distance. This is roughly the average shot proximity on the PGA tour, and Mick was in the game slotting his putt for a '2'. However, this was his only highlight for the round finishing well down the list.
A par round for Reggie Murray may seem ordinary to most, but when you consider he is a Junior and started on a 25 handicap in February 2022 it is quite a story. Under the wing of some good golfers, and following on from coaching received by our Pros, he has diligently practised and taken on board much of the advice, such that he now plays off a '7' handicap. With more development he could be a Club Champion in the future.
Speaking of Club Champions it was pleasing to see Brian Doyle back on the course. He has recovered from one injury and is slowly mending after another, but the lure of open fairways and fresh air was too much. Unfortunately the midday storm ruined his day and he was unable to finish, along with six other players.
The Par format is quite unforgiving. A really good score on a hole has the same 'reward' as just a good score. However it does mask the horrible scores on individual hole. Tom Toohey started well with a '+', but then a bogey train started which in itself is not bad but resulted with him turning at -6. His back-9 was no better, culminating in double figures at the end.
The 2022-23 Summer Sixes Competition finished on Sunday with the playing of the Grand Final. The heavy conditions made for tough golf, with little to no run and soft and furry greens.
The final four teams were well represented with only three players unable to participate. The bigger hitters produced most of the lower individual scores but there was much determination among the higher handicappers to produce a competitive score. The best individual score of nett 35 was shared by Adam Currey, Connor Greenhalgh, and Andrew Grierson.
The GF winners were Golf Harvest (107) ahead of Cowhands (108.5). It was a near thing to third placed 'Golfie' (109), while the finals series fast finishing pocket-rockets in Mid Pro Engineering (124) struck trouble. The 'Golfie' team did really well considering they were two players down.
Games for the Plate Draw Final were played during the week. At the Final count it was 'Still Trying' (99.5) winners ahead of 'Lost in the Trees' (100). Third were LIV (105) and Corn Stars B (110) came fourth but with only three cards returned. The Still Trying crew were determined to score well, with a couple of their team playing on Sunday morning to improve their scores, and it worked.
At the Presentation Dinner, President Tony Cogswell thanked the sponsors - Bernardis Marketplace, Flannery Pharmacy, BWR Accounts & Advisors and Golf Harvest. He spoke of the success of the competition, especially after the difficult start to the year with wet weather and floods ensuring we lost 8 weeks of play.
In all there were 1384 games played in the Round Robin series, with a further 448 games played during the Finals series. The 32 teams comprised from 192 players all enjoyed their play.
Head Pro Adam Demidjuk distributed the prizes. All Members prizes will be put onto their account in the Pro Shop, with Non-Members prizes to be collected by K Biles, T Coombs, I Coombes, S Dinham, C Duncan, D Hodder, T Hodges, J Ridley, S Simmons, B Thomas and S Toole.
Head Pro Adam also announced that it is with sadness that he shall be leaving Forbes in June, to spend more time with his young and growing family in Sydney. He has enjoyed the Sixes comp, and especially the vitality of the Forbes golfers.
Nominations are being called for the 2023 Wallace Cup competition. It is hoped to get this running by late-April to allow plenty of time for matches to be played. Those interested in competing are asked to put their name down on the Nomination sheet in the Pro Shop.
The Course staff have been working hard to get all of our greens back into play. Some greens have had turf implants made, and patch re-seeding will be done on others. It is hoped to have all greens in action before our Opens and Vets 'Week of Golf' events.
Saturday April 1 is scheduled for the Monthly Medal, sponsored by 'The Roadies'. Sun 2 April has a Stableford Medley.
The threat of rain is a major reason as to why only 20 played last Thursday's twin-towns veterans golf in Forbes which was won by Alex MacKinnon from the host club.
Niel Duncan kept it in the local den next best with 37 while Mayor of Bogan Gate and Forbes member Steve Edwards was awarded the encouragement award.
Nearest the pins, A grade 9th Ken Sanderson (F), B grade 18th Gordon Hart (Leeton).
The twin-towns shield from the best four of 16 reps, Forbes 215, Parkes with only Robert J Lea representing 31. Also playing were Keith Murray (Nambour) and Rid Mihaitovic (Orange).
Ball sweep - 37 points Niel Duncan (F), 36 Peter Barnes (F), 35 Kim Herbert (F), 34 Geoff Drane (F).
This Thursday it is hoped more will play the 18 hole stableford event in Parkes with registration from 9am.
Last Tuesday 'The Chief' Geoff Drane welcomed 12 to play the 12 hole comp where 'The Mayor' Mr Edwards enjoyed his mid-week handicap to win with 31 points from 'The Chief' next best with 30. Many were asking- 'what happened to Mr Parker?'
Wishing to play any Tuesday, where all are welcome, be at the Pro Shop no later then 9am and you are assured of a game.

Lady golfers had an interesting 2 Ball Irish Ambrose on Wednesday 22nd March sponsored by Colleen Bratton and Pat Jones.
The showers towards the end of play did not dampen the spirits as the winning pair of Heather Davidson and Julie Scott with a score of 74.25 were the ones who got wet.
Joint runners up were Robin Lyell pairing Meg Schoefield and Ann Marie Gaffney pairing with Ev Uphill with 77.5. Ball Sweep went to Jill Cripps and Jean Judge. NTP 9th Julie Scott and 18th Sally Crosby.
Saturday 25th a Stableford was played in one Division which was sponsored by Debbie Dingwall.
This time Ev Uphill (18) won with 32 points on a countback from Heather Davidson(13) who also had NTP on 9th.
Ball Sweep to Heather and Jenny Hubbard.
Congratulations to all the girls that picked up prizes at the Sixes presentation night on Sunday and those that played well during the week.
