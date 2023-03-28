What's on in Forbes as we count down days from March to Easter

Everyone should expect to have safe and positive experiences online. This program provides training and resources to raise awareness about gendered online abuse and the ways it can be stopped. The aim is to elevate and protect the voices of all women whose work or leadership gives them an online presence, and ensure they are not silenced simply because they are women. The training is on Thursday 6 April 2023 8:45am - 12:30pm at Forbes Town Hall presented by the Australian Government (esafety) and Forbes Shire Council. To register: email: community@forbes.nsw.gov.au by Thursday March 30.