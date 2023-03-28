What's on in Forbes as we count down days from March to Easter

Friday, March 31
Forbes High School P&C are providing an opportunity for the school community to reconnect after the last few years, which we know has been challenging for many. Entry is free for all community members, with a variety of free games, activities and rides available including gladiator dual, jumping castle, pony rides, petting zoo, sumo wrestling, soccer darts, footy toss, putt putt golf, face painting, nails painting, tattoos, crazy hair and stress ball making. There will also be tours of the school, a barbecue, the school coffee van, Easter raffle and more including community stalls. Gates open 3:30pm until 6pm. Entry is via Wyndham Ave at the front gates of the school.
March 31 to April 3
Can you guess the artist? Forbes Arts Society's new exhibition is on at Forbes Town Hall and there's a twist: all artworks are exhibited anonymously. Only once a work is purchased will the name be revealed to the buyer. All artworks are the same size and go on sale for $100. Opening 6pm Friday, March 31, tickets forbesartssociety.com.au
Sunday, April 2
Daylight saving ends at 3am, Eastern Daylight Saving Time on Sunday 2 April 2023. At 3am clocks are turned backward one hour to 2am local standard time instead. Sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier on April 2 than the day before. There will be more light in the morning.
Sunday, April 2
Guest artist for April is Baeden Faint-Wakefield, an up and coming artist originally from Parkes. All welcome to the Muster from 1pm Sunday at Club Forbes. Musicians and entertainers are encouraged to participate. Lucky door prizes, raffles, lucky numbers and Members Draw on the day. $5 entry, U17 free.
Thursday, April 6
St Joseph's Eugowra P and F is hosting an Easter Street stall outside the Fat Parcel from 9am to 11am Thursday - or until goodies are sold out. There will be cakes, slices, biscuits and much more, with a free Easter raffle to be drawn at the end-of-term assembly. All funds raised will be given back to the Eugowra community.
Saturday, April 8
Start your Easter Saturday right with breakfast and markets at Lions Park with Rotary Ipomoea. There's a coffee van as well as the Rotary breakfast van in this beautiful Lake side venue with play equipment. Produce stalls including olive oil, relishes, home cooking, hand knitting, vintage collectables, handmade jewellery, items by local artisans, books and plants. You can even purchase hens for your back yard from 8am to 12.30pm. Contact Helen on 0427 201 445 to book a stall.
Saturday, April 8
Join the fun of the 2023 Easter Festival at Nelson Park from 10am on Easter Saturday. There's games, sausage sizzle, hot and cold drinks and of course the Easter egg hunt. This event is free for families with the support of Havannah House and local churches, clubs and businesses.
April 6
Everyone should expect to have safe and positive experiences online. This program provides training and resources to raise awareness about gendered online abuse and the ways it can be stopped. The aim is to elevate and protect the voices of all women whose work or leadership gives them an online presence, and ensure they are not silenced simply because they are women. The training is on Thursday 6 April 2023 8:45am - 12:30pm at Forbes Town Hall presented by the Australian Government (esafety) and Forbes Shire Council. To register: email: community@forbes.nsw.gov.au by Thursday March 30.
April 8 and 9
Forbes Sports and Recreation Club hosts the annual Easter Bowls carnival and this year is shaping up to be a good one.
April 12 to April 16
The action is all overhead with balloons flying at sunrise and in the last hour before sunset over a six day period at the beginning of April. Don't miss the Cabonne Community Glow and night markets.
Sunday, April 23
Rugby league stalwart Royce Simmons will be walking from Dubbo to Bathurst through Eugowra, with a number of high-profile walking companions to join him on the 12-day journey across the Central West starting on April 18. Eugowra's Golden Eagles are excited to be hosting a Big Walk function, on Sunday April 23 at the Showground Pavilion. Simmons is one of the evening's guest speakers, along with Neil Payne and Peter Mortimer. The evening has a cocktail / garden party theme and the $35 ticket includes a dinner of American style pulled meats - you can get your tickets online now.
Saturday, May 6
Rotary Ipomoea is hosting the Vintage and Collectibles Fair during Forbes Heritage on Saturday, May 6. Town Hall will be host to the event with displays and collections from eras past. Gold coin entry, all day tea and scones. To express your interest in adding to displays or trading tables phone 0413 274 735 or 0439 708 456.
