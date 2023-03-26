Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

NSW Election 2023: Reelected Orange MP Phil Donato confident of positive working relationship with Labor and Premier Chris Minns

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated March 27 2023 - 11:07am, first published 8:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Independent member for Orange Phil Donato is hopeful a large crossbench in the next NSW Parliament will put the electorate in a strong position.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.