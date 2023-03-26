Independent member for Orange Phil Donato is hopeful a large crossbench in the next NSW Parliament will put the electorate in a strong position.
Mr Donato was reelected for a third term on Saturday, March 25 after romping home to victory.
As of Monday morning, Mr Donato had received 54 per cent of first preference votes and looks set to increase his existing margin of 15.2 per cent.
With the initial count complete at Forbes polling centres on Monday morning, it became clear locals had backed Donato in for another term.
The largest number of voters, 1371 people cast their vote at Forbes Town Hall on polling day, with Donato claiming 604 first preference votes; Tony Mileto 341 for The Nationals; Heather Dunn for Labor 140; and Aaron Kelly 121 for Shooters Fishers Farmers.
More than 630 people voted at Forbes High, Donato claiming 290 votes; Mileto 140; Dunn 70 and Kelly 51.
At Forbes Tennis Club Donato earned 250 first preference votes; Mileto 131; Kelly 41 and Dunn 34.
The Nationals held the majority of the vote at Bedgerabong, with Mileto claiming 47 of the 96 votes cast there on Saturday and Donato 34.
Across the state it was a red wave as Labor claimed victory in 45 of 93 lower house seats.
However it is not yet known whether they will reach the target of 47 required for majority government.
In addition, a sizeable crossbench of independents and Greens looks a possibility with nine seats called for non-Labor or Coalition candidates so far, the same number during the last term.
Speaking to the Central Western Daily as news of his triumph rolled in, Mr Donato said he expected the new government to come to the table.
"I hope so [having a large crossbench]," he said.
"Being on the crossbench puts you in a fairly influential position.
"It puts you in a spotlight where you can reach out to government ministers and the Premier and really put on the radar what you want for your community.
"Hopefully they support that because at the end of the day if they want your support they are going to have to do that."
Mr Donato also spoke of the positive relationship he has with Mr Minns and his predecessor, Dominic Perrottet.
"I've got a good relationship with Chris and Dominic," he said.
"I've got their numbers in my phone so if I need to speak to them I can ring or text them and they get back to me. I worked well with the Premier during floods in Eugowra.
"It's important having those relationships.
"Politics is a funny game, you never know what can happen and what is around the corner so we'll wait to see what the composition of the parliament is and go from there."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.