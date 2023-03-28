2023 Rugby President's Lunch a 'tremendous' day for all

"Tremendous" is how Forbes Rugby Union Club president Chris Sweeney is describing Saturday's rugby club president's lunch.
In all, 730 guests gathered under the giant marquee on the Lake-side ovals, to enjoy a delicious lunch by Eat Your Greens, terrific entertainment by Lehmo and just the pleasure of a great afternoon out.
Mr Sweeney was delighted with the 10th lunch, which drew hundreds of visitors back to Forbes.
In his president's address, Mr Sweeney reflected on the year that was for the rugby club: from recognition of the achievements of club members at the Sportsperson of the Year Awards to the destruction of the November floods.
He paid tribute to three outstanding members - Tracey Prior, Garry Lambert and John Digby - who passed away in 2022 and reflected on the 20-year memorial of the Bali bombings where the club lost three players.
"As we look forward to the 2023 season, I am thrilled to be part of this club as it continues to build an environment for players and our community," he said.
"The facilities team are progressive works for building the women's changerooms, as well as upgrading our ground lighting and the upstairs section of the clubhouse."
2023 marks 20 years from the club's first central west premiership and this year's jersey with a commemorative strip have been unveiled.
Auctions raised about $64,000 on the day, Sweeney acknowledging the incredibly generous support the club - and the causes it supports including the Peter Murphy Foundation - receives.
"It's absolutely mindblowing when I look at it," he said.
Once again there were some highly sought-after items including dinner for 10 by Eat Your Greens, Rosie Johnston's painting Droughts and Flooding Rains, and a Hamilton Island getaway.
Charlie Dwyer and the club's lunch committee were commended for their outstanding organisation of the event, and Jolene Jones and the Forbes Shire Council team for their support.
Sweeney also thanked sponsors, including major sponsors New Holland Agriculture, CNH Industrial Capital and Forbes Machinery Centre for their support.
