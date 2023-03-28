Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

2023 Rugby President's Lunch a 'tremendous' day for all

Updated March 28 2023 - 7:53pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Tremendous" is how Forbes Rugby Union Club president Chris Sweeney is describing Saturday's rugby club president's lunch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.