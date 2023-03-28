Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Rugby league stalwart Royce Simmons will speak in Eugowra on 2023 fundraiser Big Walk

March 28 2023 - 5:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Royce Simmons arrives in Penrith after his walk from Gooloogong in 2022. Picture by Matt Blyth / Stringer.
Royce Simmons arrives in Penrith after his walk from Gooloogong in 2022. Picture by Matt Blyth / Stringer.

He raised more than $1 million last year for Dementia Australia and now Gooloogong's Royce Simmons will be at it again in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.