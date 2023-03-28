He raised more than $1 million last year for Dementia Australia and now Gooloogong's Royce Simmons will be at it again in 2023.
Simmons, a rugby league stalwart for the Penrith Panthers, walked from his home town of Gooloogong to Penrith to raise awareness for dementia and Alzheimer's disease, with the 62-year-old being diagnosed with the latter in 2021.
This year Simmons will be walking from Dubbo to Bathurst through Eugowra, with a number of high-profile walking companions to join him on the 12-day journey across the Central West starting on April 18.
Eugowra's Golden Eagles are excited to be hosting a Big Walk function, on Sunday April 23 at the Showground Pavilion.
Simmons is one of the evening's guest speakers, along with Neil Payne and Peter Mortimer.
The evening has a cocktail / garden party theme and the $35 ticket includes a dinner of American style pulled meats - you can get your tickets online now.
Ahead of his journey, the former Test and Origin forward is seeking sponsors for his 313-kilometre walk.
"Through my own diagnosis I came to learn the statistics around dementia, and they're genuinely shocking," Simmons said.
"It's a disease that affects almost every family in every community around the country.
"The walk gives us an opportunity to start important conversations and spread awareness, while also raising funds that will make a meaningful difference."
Dementia is the leading cause of death for Australian women and the second leading cause of death for all Australians.
It's estimated there are currently up to 400,000 Australians living with the disease and another 1.5 million people involved in their care. For more information on Royce's Big Walk and the sponsorship opportunities available, visit roycesbigwalk.com.au.
