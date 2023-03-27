Police appeal for CCTV after opportunistic thieves target vehicles at night

Opportunistic thieves have been active in Forbes' streets of a night again, and police are urging everyone to be aware and take security precautions.
Forbes police have received half a dozen reports of thefts from vehicles in the past week, and urge anyone who has CCTV footage to provide it to police.
They are investigating the thefts and attempted thefts, and urging everyone to lock their vehicles up and remove valuables from them.
You can make a report of crime or suspicious activity to Forbes police on 6853 9999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.