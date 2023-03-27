Forbes Advocate
Police appeal for CCTV after opportunistic thieves target vehicles at night

Updated March 28 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 10:01am
Opportunistic thieves have been active in Forbes' streets of a night again, and police are urging everyone to be aware and take security precautions.

