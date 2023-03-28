Everlong marked herself one to watch when showing maturity beyond her years in Sunday's $200,000 Wellington Boot (1100m) feature.
The rich two-year-old event again attracted a stellar field of country and city hopes and it was the debutant from the Kristen Buchanan stable at Wyong who shone brightest.
Thanks to a fine, controlled performance in the saddle from Jeff Penza, Everlong stalked the lead before she powered to the front in the straight and won the famed feature by roughly half-a-length from fast-finishing Dubbo hope Quasimoto.
"She jumped well," Penza told Sky Thoroughbred Central.
"The thing inside me had a lot of speed and we got a tail behind that. She raced keen and I thought they were running along pretty quick and her being pretty new, just wanted to overdo it a little bit.
The way $10 chance Everlong managed to stay composed in the straight was a huge positive for the Buchanan team and Trilogy Racing.
"That's absolutely outstanding," Buchanan stable representative Peter Hagger said.
"Trilogy, they're big supporters of racing and a big supporter of ours so for that to come off is just absolutely outstanding.
"They've put a lot of faith in us sending us such a top filly and for her to come out on debut and win a $200,000 race is outstanding. We're really happy."
Everlong was one of just three horses in Sunday's event which hadn't contested a race before.
Much of the pre-race hype was around the Waterhouse and Bott debutant Mostro, which jumped a $3.30 favourite, while the Mark Newnham-trained Storm The Ramparts was $4.20 after placing in each of its three career starts.
Penza stated post-race had Everlong not pulled up in a recent trial she would have been among the favourites and she'll likely start a short price next time she steps out after Sunday's win.
Sky Artist ($8.50) jumped out to a strong lead in the Boot while Everlong and Boot prelude winner Sparkingly ($14) led the chase.
The leader began to tire in the straight and while Everlong was a little wayward down the famed Wellington slope and around into the turn, she soon found her next gear.
Penza got to the lead and then did enough to hold off the flying Clint Lundholm-trained Quasimoto, which produced one of the more eye-catching runs of the race.
"Shes a nice filly," Hagger said.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.