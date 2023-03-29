Forbes VIEW Club news: take up tongs to help support students

Forbes View Club March meeting was held on March 9 with the guest speaker Jacqui Handley, who gave a very comprehensive report on the Jemalong Residential Village and how it was progressing.
We welcomed two new members on the day.
We had a visit from Anne-Louise O'Connor, the Zone Councillor for our Area, on Saturday March 11.
Forbes View Club hosted a lunch and ladies from Orange, Parkes, Blayney Clubs attended this lunch as well as our own Forbes View Club.
The visitors were welcomed by the Mayor Cr Phyllis Miller OAM and our own President Helen Pitt was the emcee for the occasion.
Anne-Louise O'Connor gave us all the details on how the View Clubs were being run and talked about how well the Learning-for-Life Program was helping disadvantaged students.
Forbes Club has eight students to support at present so it is good to know that our support is appreciated.
To keep you up to date on our eight "Learning for Life" students, we are now paying for these students on a monthly basis with direct debit from the bank and, so far we are able to cover these payments.
We were directed that we can contact our students by email to support them and Chris Phillips is doing a wonderful job keeping contact with them and this is working well.
We are being thrust into using computers more and more and some among us have even mastered Zoom, Skype, Facetime and Video messaging.
Judy Kerr has also to do the books on her computer - no paperwork now.
Further to this Forbes View Club is holding the sausage sizzle at Bunnings on Saturday April 1 as a fund raiser for the Learning-for-Life students.
Anyone who can volunteer on that occasion, please let Helen Hurley know - even one hour of your time would be helpful.
Ladies remember to book early for our lunch meeting on April 13 at 12 noon for 12.30 pm start at Club Forbes with your designated contact.
