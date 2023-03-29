Forbes Advocate
Forbes VIEW Club news: take up tongs to help support students

By Alison Lockhart, Publicity Officer
March 30 2023 - 5:30am
Helen Pitt, Jacqui Handley.
Forbes View Club March meeting was held on March 9 with the guest speaker Jacqui Handley, who gave a very comprehensive report on the Jemalong Residential Village and how it was progressing.

