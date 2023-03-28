This week's market reports: yardings drop but prices 'fairly steady'

Yarding 660 (down 610)
Numbers halved this sale though quality continues to be mixed.
There were some good lines of well finished cattle offered along with the plainer types.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a fairly steady market.
Yearling steers to feed held steady with prices ranging from 331 to 375c/kg for middle and heavyweight and up to 422c/kg for the lighter portion.
Yearling heifers were 5 to 6c better on an improved offering.
Processors paid from 301 to 394c with those to feed receiving from 325 to 355c/kg.
Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 330 to 350c/kg.
Grown heifers ranged in price from 270c to 347c/kg.
Cows held steady with heavy 2 score selling from 230 to 264c and 3&4 score ranging from 262 to 276c/kg.
Yarding 20500 (down 800 on previous week)
Numbers remained similar this sale with 21,400 head yarded.
Lamb quality continues to be mixed with a handy run of heavy and extra heavyweight lambs penned along with the plainer types.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a market that fluctuate with quality but averaged fairly firm.
Trade weight lambs held steady with 18-24kg selling from $128 to $189/head.
Heavy lambs to 26kg were firm to $3 better to receive from $180 to $215/head.
Extra heavyweight were also firm to a couple better, related to quality, to receive from $196 to $258/head.
The hoggets reached $130/head.
Mutton quality was similar to previous sales.
Prices lifted $5 to $8/head with Merino ewes selling from $72 to $150/head.
Crossbred ewes ranged in price from $86 to $152/head.
Merino wethers sold from $74 to $167.20/head.
The next pig sale at the Central West Livestock Exchange is this Friday, March 31.
The last sale on March 17 saw a smaller yarding, VC Reid Smith Livestock reported.
A small run of good quality pork saw prices dropped $20-$30 suckers where $10 to $15 cheaper, mostly quality drivers. The pork market was dominated by light weight pigs.
