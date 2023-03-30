Travelling? Take it easy: five days of double demerit points over Easter

Double demerit points apply for driving offences on NSW roads this Easter, with police encouraging road users to look out for each other over the holiday period.
Double demerit points apply for all speeding, seatbelt, motorcycle helmet and mobile phone offences from Thursday, April 6 to Monday, April 10.
Parkes Highway Patrol Sergeant Adam Cornish has indicated that police will also be targeting other high-risk behaviour including drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving.
"We are expecting roads to be busy with people travelling across NSW for the long weekend," Sergeant Cornish said.
"Our message is to be patient, obey the road rules and drive to conditions. We want everyone to reach their destination safely and to enjoy the long weekend without tragedy.
"I ask all drivers to play their part in reducing crashes and risks.
"Remember to slow down, schedule plenty of breaks, limit distractions in the car, don't mix alcohol or drugs with driving and ensure you and all your passengers are wearing seatbelts."
Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, says that Police enforcement figures show that double demerit points do deter motorists from speeding and not wearing their seatbelt/helmet when roads are at their busiest.
"Double demerits were implemented 20 years ago, in a bid to encourage drivers to obey road rules during busy traffic periods," she said.
"They occur on select holiday periods and long weekends and have proven to be an effective deterrent.
"Statistics show that there's a 30 percent reduction in casualty crashes when double demerit points are operational.
"Drivers are reminded that mobile phone detection cameras will be active over the Easter break to catch people illegally using their phone whilst driving.
"Drivers will face a $362 fine and accrue 10 demerit points for all licence classes during the double demerit long weekend."
