Travelling? Take it easy: five days of double demerit points over Easter

March 31 2023 - 8:30am
Double demerit points apply to all speeding, seatbelt, motorcycle helmet and mobile phone offences from Thursday, April 6 to Monday, April 10. Picture supplied.
Double demerit points apply for driving offences on NSW roads this Easter, with police encouraging road users to look out for each other over the holiday period.

