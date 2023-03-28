Costa makes Neighbour Day visit to Eugowra - with a gift of native plant, of course

Costa Georgiadis has stopped in Eugowra to shine a spotlight on the importance of good neighbours.
Neighbour Day is the last Sunday in March and Costa - in the area as the guest of Central West Lachlan Landcare - couldn't have chosen a better place to drop in.
En route to Canberra after a series of events in Parkes and Bogan Gate, Costa stopped for something to eat at The Fat Parcel and to gift a plant in the spirit of Neighbour Day.
In a livestream to his official Facebook page, he said he'd chosen the newly-reestablished garden at the cafe in the town centre, a hub of the community and perfect given this year's Neighbour Day theme is "Create Belonging".
"All volunteers came and helped rebuild the garden here, landscapers and gardeners have come and contributed," Costa said.
"My thought was what an appropriate place."
Costa has planted a Native Thyme - Prostanthera incisifolia - in the garden, to be replanted in a planter box when that's complete.
"That will be a nice little aromatic boost for anyone who walks in and maybe catches the edge of the native thyme as they walk in," he said.
Costa spoke with a couple of locals on the livestream, and many more at The Fat Parcel.
"It's hard to believe that this was full of water - about 2m deep," he said, reflecting on the destruction caused in the November 14 flood event.
"You are all living, breathing examples of (neighbours) - stepping up, turning up, checking in on each other."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.