The withdrawal of two teams has resulted in changes being made to the western-wide rugby league draws for 2023.
With the opening match of the season between Mudgee and Forbes less than a week away, it has been confirmed the Wellington Cowboys' under 18s side has pulled out of the competition due to a lack of players.
It comes after the Cowra Magpies' first grade side was withdrawn from the Peter McDonald Premiership due to a lack of competitive players.
One of the major changes comes in round one, when Nyngan will now travel to Bathurst to take on St Pat's after originally being drawn to play Cowra.
Orange CYMS will open its season against Dubbo Macquarie on April 16, while Hawks play Parkes in first grade at Jock Colley Field. Hawks' reserve grade and League Tag will play Blayney Bears on the same date while the 18s have the bye.
A tweak to the round two draw was music to the ears of Dubbo CYMS, who will now make the trip to Lithgow in April rather than the middle of winter as originally pencilled in.
A number of other matches have also been shifted around due to the lack of a Cowra first grade side but NSW Rugby League regional manager Tim Del Guzzo said the placement of the season's blockbuster contests is unaffected.
"The draw will still have the headline match-ups of the previous draw, such as Mudgee versus Forbes in round one, (Bathurst) Panthers versus St Pat's before the (Penrith) Panthers game, Forbes versus Orange CYMS in round two, Orange CYMS versus Dubbo CYMS in round eight and Mudgee versus Dubbo CYMS in round nine," he said.
"The process of creating a new draw began as soon as Cowra informed the PMP board that they weren't willing to field a first grade side. The new draw has had its challenges, not least of which were the time pressures involved in getting it together before this Saturday's opening round.
"Pleasingly, we were able to accommodate Cowra's lower grades as well as stick to the four grade structure that was preferred by all clubs."
The clash between Nyngan and St Pat's - the only changed fixture in round one - will mean an immediate clash between last year's under 18s grand finalists.
Nyngan scored a drought-breaking premiership win for the club that day.
Like Nyngan, Cowra is one of the smaller towns in the PMP and the quality needed to compete at the required level proved too much for the club this year.
Despite the withdrawal, Del Guzzo was optimistic about Cowra's future.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.