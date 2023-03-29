Up and coming filmmaker Joshua Belinfante was one of the editors on this project and became captivated. Joshua is a lecturer in film at the University of Newcastle and at the National Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA) in Sydney. After talks with Sean and the recognition of the special relationship he has developed over time with Wiradjuri Elders and artists, it was decided to make a documentary about the Wiradjuri word Yindyamarra, as a collaboration between Joshua, the Parkes Creative Ub Ubbo Exchange and the Parkes Wiradjuri Language Group.

