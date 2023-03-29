This Monday, April 3 will see the next step in the heralding of the Wiradjuri culture of Parkes and of its people. Ub Ubbo Exchange, in partnership with the Parkes Rotary Club, will hold an event to present the ongoing story that is Wiradjuri Ngurambang (Wiradjuri Country).
Rotary will host a barbecue at the Cooke Park Pavilion, combined with a viewing of the film Wiradjuri Ngurambang, five original songs with film clips, used in the project and a trailer for a documentary on Yindyamarra. The event starts at 5pm and everyone is invited and welcome to attend.
Wiradjuri Elder Robert Clegg had the vision for a permanent display to protect Wiradjuri artefacts belonging in the Parkes area. Margot Jolly won a grant from NSW Museums and Galleries for the project and combined with Kerryn Jones of Parkes Shire Council, formed a curatorium of First Nation's People to advise.
Ub Ubbo Exchange members Sean James Cassidy and Kerrie Peden were invited to create a digital component to complement the display which can been seen in the foyer area of the Parkes Shire Library.
Up and coming filmmaker Joshua Belinfante was one of the editors on this project and became captivated. Joshua is a lecturer in film at the University of Newcastle and at the National Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA) in Sydney. After talks with Sean and the recognition of the special relationship he has developed over time with Wiradjuri Elders and artists, it was decided to make a documentary about the Wiradjuri word Yindyamarra, as a collaboration between Joshua, the Parkes Creative Ub Ubbo Exchange and the Parkes Wiradjuri Language Group.
Joshua mentored two First Nations students from Newcastle University, Blair Wise and Brittany Writer with filming taking place across the Parkes and Forbes Shires. Two local connections in Toby Field and Liam Gascoigne were also involved in the shoot. The team interviewed and filmed Uncle Robert Clegg, Geoff Anderson, Scott Sauce Towney, Scott Turnbull, Irene Ridgeway, Ronda Sharp, Steve Parker, Kelly Thompson, Iesha Thompson and Charlie Oraha.
"Yindyamarra is a powerful word of respect, of the slowing down and connecting with the world around us," Sean James Cassidy said.
"It is being in rhythm with nature, of listening with your eyes and seeing with your ears."
For Joshua, it was a life-changing time for him as a filmmaker.
"Often, in our lives in Australia, we rush around and try and be everywhere, but making this film was an opportunity to slow down and place our hands on the earth, listen to the trees and nature around us, and begin to discover what it means to respect the natural world around us," he said.
The ripple effect from Wiradjuri Ngurambang continues with Dr Jonnell Uptin, formerly from Parkes, planning to use the digital component of Wiradjuri Ngurambang as an educational resource in her teaching at the University of Sydney.
From his work done in researching and promoting Wiradjuri culture and art, Sean has been invited on a skill-sharing cultural exchange to The Philippines. He will accompany an archaeological dig, as the artist, to record findings in the lakeside settlements in southern Philippines.
Sean has been asked to create a multisensory display of these findings and to present a talk at the university on the co-written, with Kerrie Peden, article for the Australian Physics magazine, Excavating Bridges for Future Streams. The skills gained from the archaeological dig will assist Sean on his visit to Northern Ireland to study the iconography associated with his Celtic ancestry.
"Greater understanding can only enrich us as individuals and a community and I have learnt so much working on the Wiradjuri Ngurambang project. I would like to acknowledge the gracious sharing of knowledge by the Elders and Wiradjuri people," Kerrie said.
Sean added that projects like these can be instrumental in reconciliation and in closing the gap by providing equal opportunities.
"For me, the Wiradjuri Ngurambang project was a spiritual awakening as I began to see how my early childhood experiences and observations of nature, fitted with the philosophy of Yindyamarra," he said.
