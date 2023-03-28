Forbes Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Pull not fazed by Rams' big loss to Monaro ahead of championships

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated March 29 2023 - 8:50am, first published 8:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WESTERN Rams women's coach Andrew Pull knew that his team were going to be in for a big test against the Monaro Colts in Sunday's warm-up game for the Country Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.