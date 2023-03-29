Watch: Indigenous Insights sharing culture through music

Hundreds of children have shared in a morning of culture through music with Indigenous Insights coming to Forbes.
Sharron Mirii Bell is passionate about sharing Indigenous culture with the wider community and she and her daughter Jess filled Town Hall three times for back-to-back concerts, sharing their language and their love for country.
Aunty Sharron described the show as fun filled and weaving in Indigenous language, music and native animals.
The singer-songwriter has a background in early childhood and says music is a wonderful way to share and learn.
"I really feel how important it is to bring everyone together, for the wider community to have an understanding of culture," she said.
Her songs share respect for the country and increase understanding of the importance of our animals, our trees and plants, the land itself.
"Music brings that good energy," Aunty Sharron said. "Through music they tend to learn a lot more."
As a Wiradjuri and Gamilaroi woman, she said it was an honour and blessing to be bringing Indigenous Insights on Wiradjuri country travelling with Catholic Care Wilcannia Forbes.
