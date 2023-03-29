Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Watch: Indigenous Insights sharing culture through music

Updated March 30 2023 - 11:43am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of children have shared in a morning of culture through music with Indigenous Insights coming to Forbes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.