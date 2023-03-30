It is official - Sneaky Sound System is the headline act for this year's Frost and Fire at Forbes Ski Dam, along with a swag of local and regional performing talent.
"Frost and Fire has very quickly embedded itself into the Forbes calendar, selling out quickly each year and drawing visitors from around NSW and interstate," Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said, as she officially announced its 2023 launch.
"It embodies everything that is great about winter - the old-fashioned country bonfire, mates, great food and drink. Frost and Fire is about celebrating the winter solstice - the shortest day and longest night of the year, and what better way to do this than under the canopy of perfect, starry skies at Forbes.
"Organise your friends and family to come along, share warm and hearty food and boutique brews next to cosy fire buckets as winter temperatures knock."
Joining Aussie pop sensation Sneaky Sound System on the line-up is a mix of local and regional support acts.
Grenfell's Belinda Day kicks off the evening, followed by Forbes locals Cler, Em and Jo, back by popular demand, and indee-pop newcomer Birdee, originally from Parkes and now making waves on the international music scene.
Sydney Fire Dancers will also add to the evening's entertainment, along with the lighting of the grand effigy.
"Mark Saturday June 17 in your calendar, book your tickets, pack your chair and picnic rug, and bring your fun along to Frost and Fire," Mayor Miller said.
"This event would not be possible without the help of our amazing volunteers from RSF and SES helping out with event safety on the night," she added.
"These guys do an amazing job."
Tickets go on sale from 30 March, and are available through 123tix.com.au.
Free shuttle buses will run every 20 minutes from Forbes Town Hall and Renfree Street to the Ski Dam. Onsite parking is limited, and costs $10 per vehicle.
Tickets cost $15 for adults - 18 years and under are free but must register.
Check out our galleries from previous years:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.