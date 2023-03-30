Forbes Advocate
Sneaky Sound System headlines Forbes 2023 Frost and Fire winter solstice festival

Updated March 30 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 3:12pm
It is official - Sneaky Sound System is the headline act for this year's Frost and Fire at Forbes Ski Dam, along with a swag of local and regional performing talent.

