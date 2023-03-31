David Conyers has become a bit of a cult hero in Eugowra.
More widely known for his coaching feats with rugby teams across the Central West, Mr Conyers has been installing air conditioning units across Eugowra since flood water ripped through the Cabonne village in November, 2022.
A way of lending a hand to a community on its knees, Mr Conyers' 'Fridg
ys for Eugowra' team has been warmly welcomed and, as of this week, clocked up 110 air conditioning installations across the town. The units are being installed up off the ground to, potentially, limit damage if and when another flood hits the area.
A lot of the installations are for members of the Eugowra community without the means of getting themselves back up on their feet.\
Last week, on day 45 of his mission to help our Eugowra, Mr Conyers installed a unit for a 91-year-old man and another for a lady who has been living in a shed for 12 years and couldn't afford for a unit at her home.
He's also been fixing refrigeration equipment for businesses in the area
It's the sort of good will that's immersed the town in the months since the fatal flooding event, and it an Orange City Councillor is determined to ensure Mr Conyers' generosity is recognised.
At next Tuesday night's council meeting, Cr Glenn Floyd will move to acknowledge "the outstanding work" of Mr Conyers and the work of the many other individuals, groups and businesses from Orange that have helped flood ravaged centres across the Central West.
Mr Conyers has a team of apprentice and general tradesman helping him install air-conditioning units in every flood effected house and building in Eugowra.
Remarkably, 100 per cent of materials and labour have been donated free of charge.
They have received a $35,000 donation from Rotary for the A/C units and over $130,000 worth of household goods from other businesses around the central west, including the following Orange and affiliated businesses; Tilstons, Standard Supply Company, TLE Orange, Heat Craft Orange as well as the many tradies from Orange that gave up a weekend or three to assist.
"It is widely accepted that this initiative is the biggest investment of time and resources in the removal, clean up and installation of air-conditioning units to a town ever undertaken in Australia and possibly the world and it's happening right on our doorstep," Cr Floyd said in his motion to council.'
"All up, over $350,000 in capital has been thrown into this venture and it has been made possible by overwhelming community generosity and people giving up their time to help others in time of desperate need.
