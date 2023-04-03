Crazy cars raise funds for Eugowra and Royal Flying Doctor Service

"Who let the dogs out?"
This colourful convoy departed Eugowra with a "woof, woof, woof woof!" on Friday morning, after donating a ute-load of blankets and $2700 in VISA cards to the community.
John Gorton, organiser of the Big Dog Mini Trek car rally, said his team had seen first hand the damage from the November 14 flood event when they came to the region to map out their route.
They decided then and there to begin their journey with breakfast in Eugowra, and to see how else they could help.
On Friday some 50 vehicles rolled into town for a bacon and egg roll and a coffee, before venturing toward Wagga Wagga via as many dirt roads as possible.
The group of enthusiasts, mainly from Sydney, hold this mini rally each year in the lead up to the Outback Car Trek raising funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service, but they also wanted to support Eugowra this time.
They had been told blankets were in short supply with the weather turning cold suddenly and residents steadily moving into pod housing, so they donated them by the bag load.
Eugowra Promotion and Progress Association president Sean Haynes accepted a donation from the team of $2700 in gift VISA cards to be distributed to the community.
Locals were cooking up a storm for breakfast and had the Eugowra cookbook on offer, which the visitors were delighted to purchase a copy of.
The question on our lips was, how do you convert a car into a big dog? With 30 metres of teddy bear fur, a professional upholsterer and glue! The Big Dog recently celebrated 21 rallies with a new coat.
