Some local legends laced up their footy boots for a good cause in a special feature match on Stubby Collits Memorial Day.
There were some great tackles, some runaway try efforts, a lot of laughs - and organiser Nathan Corliss was thrilled with the way the CanAssist v Boys to the Bush charity match came together.
"It was fitting to have that," he said of the contest and the significance of the final Collits memorial.
"We knew we had to do something special."
The CanAssist team wore shorts bearing Murray Field's initials and birth year in honour of the long-serving CanAssist and community volunteer. A couple of his young family members ran on in black and gold with the team.
The teams included rugby league friends and family, Boys to the Bush staff and young people, and sponsors keen for a run.
Corliss admitted there were a few nerves amongst the excitement, but when the whistle blew and the kick-off came the game was played in good spirits and enjoyed by all.
The Can Assist v Boys to the Bush match was just one of five games of rugby league played at Spooner Oval on a huge day that kicked off with the Western Under 21s grand final and concluded with the 10th and final Stubby Collits memorial game.
Gate takings will be shared between the two charities, with more than $8000 raised.
Both organisations Boys to the Bush and Can Assist Forbes would sincerely like to thank everyone who supported the fundraiser.
