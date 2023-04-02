Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Community open day success as Forbes High hosts family fun

April 3 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were pony rides, giant games, fairy floss, face painting and so much more when Forbes High School threw the gates open for a first-of-its-kind community open day on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.