Community open day success as Forbes High hosts family fun

There were pony rides, giant games, fairy floss, face painting and so much more when Forbes High School threw the gates open for a first-of-its-kind community open day on Friday.
The event combined showcasing the amazing things going on at the school every day with offering free fun to a community hard-hit by flooding and other challenges, principal Kath Maksymzuk said.
Forbes High's staff and P and C worked together to make it happen, with each student year group running one activity.
"We do amazing things every day, and we wanted to help people understand," Ms Maksymzuk said, adding they then sought out grant funding so they could provide free activities.
"With the flood things have been really tough and we asked what we could do to put a smile on people's faces."
On Friday afternoon it all came together: kids were playing dart soccer, wrestling in Sumo suits, riding ponies, patting baby goats or bouncing on the jumping castle.
Looking for the traditional cake stall? That was there along with a sausage sizzle, sno cones and fairy floss.
The coffee machine was up and running and the students in the Hospitality Training Skills Van were kept pretty busy too.
