Dubbo trainer Brett Robb wins 2023 Country Championships Final with Sizzle Minizzle

Updated April 2 2023 - 9:53am, first published 9:52am
Dubbo trainer Brett Robb won Saturday's $500,000 Country Championships Final. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Just 24 hours prior to the Country Championships Final, trainer Brett Robb stated Sizzle Minizzle had a huge future but may not just be mature enough to win the rich feature this year.

