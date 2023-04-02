Forbes Advocate
Red Bend Catholic College cattle team is on the way to 2023 Sydney Royal Easter Show

April 3 2023 - 6:00am
Red Bend Catholic College cattle team members and coordinator Susan Earl with four of the steers they have bred and prepared for Sydney Royal Easter Show.
The day has arrived. This team is ready to load these cattle and get on the road.

