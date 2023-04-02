The day has arrived. This team is ready to load these cattle and get on the road.
The Red Bend Catholic College team is taking 10 steers to Sydney Royal Easter Show, including four they have bred themselves and carefully prepared for the past 18 months.
Eleven students will travel to Sydney for the week-long campaign, cattle team coordinator Susan Earl said, a mix of those with Show experience and some first timers.
It's a full program but one where the College has achieved some outstanding successes including grand champion carcase in 2021 and best tasting steer in 2022.
This team has been working with and feeding these animals for months, both those they bred themselves and those purchased to prepare for the Show circuit.
"All the animals are broken in and they are really ready," Mrs Earl said.
The team has nine purebreds for show and one trade steer, which the students have prepared - with some extra insights from Nathan Leach of Peak Hill's award-winning Hollywood Angus Stud who will be their fitter at the Show.
The team travels down Monday and the cattle are weighed and inspected Tuesday.
On Wednesday, individual students are also contesting the State finals of the parading competitions.
Lachlan Haynes, Alana Haynes, Jack Smythe, Will Moxey and Charlie Spry qualified for the Easter Show finals at the 2022 Eugowra Show.
In the days that follow the College also has students competing in the State finals of junior judging competitions.
