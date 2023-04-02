Forbes Magpies captain-coach Nick Greenhalgh remains hugely excited about his side's Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) title defence this season despite a round one loss on Saturday.
The Magpies kicked the season off early as they made the trip to take on Mudgee in a curtain-raiser for the NRL clash between Manly and the Newcastle Knights at Glen Willow.
The NRL match finished in a hugely entertaining 32-all draw while there was plenty of action earlier in the afternoon when the Dragons scored a 26-18 victory over the PMP's defending premiers.
The Dragons ran in six tries - and only converted one - during the win but given Forbes was missing some key men and Greenhalgh's opinion some 50-50 calls went against his side, there was positivity post-game.
The Magpies went into the match against one of the competition's heavy-hitters without representative star and Greenhalgh's fellow captain-coach Mitch Andrews due to a fractured finger while one-time NRL player Pio Seci and the club's Fijian contingent will only arrive in town ahead of round two.
On top of that, Western Rams winger Zeke Hartwig suffered a knee injury early Saturday's first half and will require scans on Monday after not returning and back-rower Charlie Lennon battled a rolled ankle for much of the match.
"Everyone was upbeat and the foundations are there for something special again, that's for sure," Greenhalgh said.
"Everyone was working hard for each other and that's what we based last season off, just working hard for our mates and there was good signs of that.
"We'll welcome some guys back and some big names and fighting spots will be key for us.
"We're really excited about what this side can do. Mudgee is going to be the side to beat and we showed we can compete under strength so I'm really, really excited about what we can do."
Mudgee's changes during the off-season have only been minor compared to many of their PMP rivals.
The biggest change for last year's preliminary finalists was Jack Littlejohn passing the captain-coach's reins to fellow former NRL player Clay Priest while Jayden Brown has returned to the club from Canowindra and the Woodbridge Cup and former Parkes Spaceman James Goonery lined up in the second-row on Saturday.
The Dragons scored a contentious try just before half-time to take a 12-6 lead into the break but the Magpies bounced back after the restart and levelled things up.
The hosts then took the lead when Hayden Carpenter went over and Brown landed his side's only conversion before what turned out to be the key moments of the game.
The Magpies first had a try disallowed and shortly after were attacking again when a kick was scooped up by Mudgee centre Nathan Orr, who raced almost the length of the field to score and take it out to a 22-12 lead.
Orr grabbed his second soon after and while Forbes scored again it proved only a consolation.
"It is a bit disappointing because you work all pre-season for that round one game," Greenhalgh said.
"But there was some really, really positive signs there and I'm proud of the boys and how we went about things.
"I said in the sheds after the game if we turn up with that same attitude and are willing to work for each other in every game for the rest of the season, we'll win 90 per cent of them.
"Obviously Mudgee are a quality side but I was very, very proud of how we went about our business yesterday.
"We stuck in the fight for the full 80 minutes and if a couple of 50-50 calls go our way we could have been singing the song in the sheds after the game."
The competition proper doesn't kick off until the weekend of April 15 and 16, meaning Forbes and Mudgee now have three weeks before their next match.
Forbes hosts Orange CYMS in round two while Mudgee will make the trip to Dubbo to take on the Macquarie Raiders.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.