Monthly medal goes to countback with Callaghan, Bernardi in contention

Jacob was astonished with his win, having missed every fairway until the 17th but still managing to score par on the front-9 and 1-under on the back-9. He was pushed all the way by Harry Callaghan who played a steadier game and was in the box seat. Harry had matched Jacob shot-for-shot until a 15 foot birdie by Jacob on the 17th nipped him ahead, and then a timely long putt on the 18th sealed the deal.