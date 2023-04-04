Monthly medal goes to countback with Callaghan, Bernardi in contention

By Short Putt
Under pleasant conditions, matched with an early dew, the Forbes golfers enjoyed their day at golf. The relaxing day ensured that dreams of greatness came to fruition for some.
On Saturday the Mens competition was the April Monthly Medal, sponsored by 'The Roadies' comprising P Grayson, S French, D Earl and M Haley. The smaller field of 50 was missing some big guns from a number of groups travelling the countryside and overseas. Nevertheless, the scoring was tight and the day did not want for any drama.
For the second month in succession the A-Grade needed a count back to determine the winner. Both Jacob Bernardi and Harry Callaghan finished on 66 nett. The count back needed to go to the final six holes and to decimal points before determining Jacob as the winner of the Medal and Harry as Runner-up.
They both played in the same group, they both had better back-9's than front-9's but each had a different way of scoring.
The B-Grade was also close with only one stroke separating the prize winners. Matt Coles managed to straighten his shots to score 67 nett, and finish ahead of Ian Bown on 68 nett. Ian had the better front-9 but Matt was too steady on the back-9 while Ian stumbled a bit.
The C-Grade had a similar story. Brett Slack-Smith finished with 71 nett, thinking he had blown his chances with a triple-bogey on the last hole. Three players tied on 72 nett, with Kyle Sharp and Lachlan Alley having better back-9's while Mike Prior was very smooth on the front-9. In the end Kyle snared the Runner-up spot with a tidier finish.
The ball sweep went to 73 nett on count back, going to: 69 - C Hanrahan, K Tyne; 70 - A Dukes, B Ashton; 71 - A Alley, P Pymont: 72 - L Alley, P Grayson, P Duke, M Prior; 73 - P Cowhan, S Uphill and P Maher. The only visitor was Peter Dwyer from Ballarat. He had had a long drive and was still pretty stiff, which would have explained why he came off second-best against the course. But at least he was swinging, albeit too much.
The NTP's went to: 9th - Paul Pymont, 18th - Caleb Hanrahan, both of whom managed a '2'. Overall there were eight 2's, with six of them scored by A-graders. The 1st remained 'two-less' while the 18th only had one, a monster of a putt drilled by Caleb Hanrahan.
The Pro Shop Super-Pin on the 3rd hole went to John Betland. His shot went to 1.36 metres, very cosily inside Brad Ashton at 2 metres. John was well pleased with his shot, watching the ball 'cover the flag' all the way and settled him for a few hole sat least.
The A-Grade prize winners played in the same super group which also included Caleb Hanrahan and last week's winner Reggie Murray. The competitive spirit was with them all the way.
Jacob was astonished with his win, having missed every fairway until the 17th but still managing to score par on the front-9 and 1-under on the back-9. He was pushed all the way by Harry Callaghan who played a steadier game and was in the box seat. Harry had matched Jacob shot-for-shot until a 15 foot birdie by Jacob on the 17th nipped him ahead, and then a timely long putt on the 18th sealed the deal.
A new member is still bamboozled by this game of golf. Marcus Inder plays very well off his 12 handicap, and more especially during the week. However, come the weekend comp and he seems to pull out all the worst shots he can find to often finish with an 80 score or worse. But he is determined and keeps coming back.
Good to see some returning players. Jordan Brett started fresh but a run of bogeys late in his round pushed bown the leader board. Todd Callaghan is gradually getting his swing into order but still has a long recovery road.
Some players surprised themselves with their score. Ian Bown had been away for a bit but was totally relaxed and scored well. Stephen Uphill continues to enjoy his new lease as he marches his knee replacement around the course, and Liam Fraser continues his steady improvement.
And then there were others. Reggie Murray was dynamic last week but this week he had lost his lustre. John Betland finished with a scratch score of 72, but would have looked so much better if his '8' on the 7th had been a par instead.
Numbers were light on to hold a Stableford Medley on Sunday, but a couple of people did play and enjoyed the formal competitiveness of the day.
Here is the News:
We have a relatively quiet period of golf, not forgetting the Easter break and the opportunity of a lot of golf then. Easter Sunday sees a 3-Persom Ambrose scheduled as a means of providing some relief on the weekend. You can enjoy a laugh with a few friends after devouring some lovely chocolate Easter eggs.
Nominations are required for the Veterans 'Week of Golf' so get your name in now. Pick up an information sheet and nomination slip from the Pro Shop.
The Ladies Open is scheduled for Sunday 7 May, with the Mens Open scheduled on 28 May. This is later than usual because of the shift in the calendar. The Mens 'Trilogy of Golf' will commence with the Condobolin Open on May 7, head to West Wyalong on Sun 21 May and finish with the Forbes Open.
Members are reminded to clear their Pro Shop account before June 4. All Summer Sixes players are reminded to collect their balls earned and pick up any vouchers awarded during the comp.
It is crystal ball time:
On Sat 8 April the Mens comp is an 18-hole Stroke, sponsored by LINX. Stableford Medleys are scheduled for Easter Friday and Easter Monday. IN a nod to have some fun there is a 3-Person Ambrose scheduled for Easter Sunday. Teams can be men, ladies or mixed but all should be aiming to have fun.
Rob Staples won the day but Forbes took the team honors in last week's twin-towns veteran's golf competition played at Parkes.
Twenty-six players contested the 18-hole event with Parkes' Rob Staples and Greg Webb from Forbes both carding 37 stableford points with Staples getting the decision on a count-back.
They were followed by a quartet of players on 36 points in what was a keenly contested day played in perfect weather conditions.
In the twin-towns shield Forbes (10 players) were the winners by a point - 211 points to Parkes' 210.
Nearest-to-pin winners were Forbes' Niel Duncan and John Dwyer from Parkes on the fourth hole, while the Parkes pair of Phil Bishop and Gordon Pritchard were the closest on the 11th.
The encouragement award went to Parkes' John Pearce.
The ball sweep went to 34 points with the winners as follows: 36 points - Andrew Grierson, Niel Duncan and Peter Grayon from Forbes and Dale Stait, Parkes; 35 - Kath Jeffress and John Fowler (P); 34 - Gordon Pritchard (P) and Geoff Drane (F).
This week Forbes will host the 18-hole event - registrations from 9.30am for a 10am start.
Last Tuesday a sudden down-pour was the winner of the 12 who greeted 'The Chief', Geoff Drane, for the 12 hole social comp which included two visitors.
Wishing to play any Tuesday, where all are welcome, be at the Pro Shop no later then 9am and you are assured of a game.
