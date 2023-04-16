Locals students' Anzac Day reflections in 2023 commemorative booklet

Forbes stories will feature in a commemorative booklet to be delivered to the region's mailboxes in the lead up to Anzac Day 2023.
More than 650 Primary and Secondary students from around 30 schools across the Riverina electorate submitted entries to Member for Riverina Michael McCormack's 13th annual ANZAC writing competition.
This year's theme was "Our ANZAC heroes in the Riverina and Central West".
Lexie Finn, wrote in tribute to Private Nathanael Galagher, a former student of Forbes Public and Forbes High schools who was just 23 when he died in a helicopter crash on deployment in Afghanistan.
"While I didn't get the chance to know him he has taught me to chase my dreams, do what I love, and not be afraid to pay the price," the Year 5 student wrote.
Red Bend Catholic College students Frank McMahon, in Year 7, and Charles Best, Year 10, are the other local students whose work will be published.
Mr McCormack thanked the students, teachers and parents for contributing to the competition, which was created so younger generations could directly participate in preserving and continuing to honour the service and sacrifice of defence personnel not only during World Wars I and II, but more recent military operations as well.
"The quality of writing from this year's entrants is outstanding," Mr McCormack said.
"From writing about Afghanistan Veteran Nathanael Galagher, to writing from the perspective of a Waler war horse on a rescue mission, to comparing and contrasting the life of a 12-year-old boy in 1914 to now, the winning students have written impressive and inspiring pieces very deserving of a book prize.
"Thank you to all students who submitted an entry this year and to the wonderful teachers and parents who have given their support.
"We must never forget the service and sacrifice of our those who have served and continue to serve in the military to uphold the democracy and freedoms our nation holds so dear."
Every student who submitted an entry will receive a participation certificate featuring a watermark of the front cover of this year's annual ANZAC Day commemorative booklet, produced by Mr McCormack, which will arrive in letterboxes across the electorate in the coming weeks.
Each of the 16 winning and highly commended entries will be published in the 52-page booklet, which also contains fascinating articles of the extraordinary deeds of ordinary Riverina and Central West men and women who went to war.
These 16 students will also receive a book prize from the Australian War Memorial.
The booklet also contains all the ANZAC Day service times from locations across the Riverina and Central West.
