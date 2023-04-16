Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Locals students' Anzac Day reflections in 2023 commemorative booklet

Updated April 17 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 9:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forbes North Year 5 student Lexie Finn's story will be published in MP Michael McCormack's annual Anzac booklet.
Forbes North Year 5 student Lexie Finn's story will be published in MP Michael McCormack's annual Anzac booklet.

Forbes stories will feature in a commemorative booklet to be delivered to the region's mailboxes in the lead up to Anzac Day 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.