Bowlie set to welcome visitors as players roll up for 2023 Easter carnival

Despite headaches from floods and more recently rain which have interrupted works on the greens and surrounds the three-day Easter Bowls Carnival is here and promises to be one of success for players, the club and town.
The carnival is the culmination of many months of work in preparing by the Forbes Men's Bowling Club committee and they haven't left anything to chance.
They will welcome players contesting the Fours with 20 teams nominated while 40 Pairs teams will also go around in the major part of the carnival.
In total over 90 players will be playing testing their skills amongst some of the best to have played in Forbes for quite some time.
"We have 12 players from Denistone, 11 from Dee Why and eight from Glenbrook, seven from Merrylands, four each Picton, Penrith, Grenfell, Bourke, Toongabbie, Batemans Bay, two from Parkes and one from each Bendigo, Port Macquarie, Orange and 27 from Forbes," secretary from the sub-committee Rob Priest on Monday.
"Some of the previous winners will be looking to defend their title like former Forbes member Peter Harry and his partner Michael Clarke from Merrylands, also Bob Carabetta and Grant Gudmonson from Denistone."
After an entry fee of $80 prize money stands at $12,900.
Winning Pairs receive $2,500 with the Fours winning team taking home $2,400.
Prizes are paid right down to losing quarter finalists. In all 54 players will be in the winner's circle.
"We thank all who have contributed to the carnival especially the Forbes Shire Council for their $2,506 sponsorship," Priest said.
He added breakfast will be served from 7.15am on each of the three days, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with bowling to commence on Friday at 8.45am.
"The Forbes Sports and Recreation Club will be a hive of activity all weekend with bowls, raffles and meals being prepared all weekend," he said.
"Spectators are welcomed. Call down and witness some fantastic bowling and good camaraderie."
One game in the A and B Pairs was contested over the weekend and it 'went down to the wire' with Rob Priest and 'Booza' Bolam winning 17-16 over Peter Mackay and 'Bert' Bayley in the scheduled 21 ends.
It looked like an easy victory for the winners at the start who led 14-4 after 12 ends but they had to almost call for 'clean underwear' as the club president and his skillfull partner rallied bridging the gap to 14-13 after 17 ends.
They kept the pressure on for it to be 16-all with one end remaining, rest is history.
With Wednesday bowls rained out meaning 26 played on Thursday afternoon for the $400 jackpot where it seems everyone gets a resting toucher.
Last week recipients were Glenn Kearney, John Baass, Max Vincent, Ian Hodges, Al Phillips and John Kennedy.
While no Raspberries were recorded it was noted that 'super coach' Peter Hocking had a shocker to see one delivery on the wrong rink.
Tare-Lea Shaw and Warren Keep won 23-14 over Max Vincent and Wayne Burton after only leading 10-7 half way of the 22 ends played.
Peter Besgrove and Bruce Jones from Eugowra won 18-17 over Ian Hodges and Al Phillips finishing best after it was 12-17 against them with five ends to play.
Dale Scott and Glenn Kearney had an easier victory winning 28-11 over John Baass and Lyall Strudwick leading 17-2 at half time. Also cruising were 'Booza' Balam and Laurie Crouch winning 31-10 over an injured Jamie Dukes and John Kennedy in 22 ends.
A draw over 22 ends resulted in Cheree Vincent and Darryl Griffith shared 21-all honours with Ian Hodges and Denny Byrnes. It was close all the way, 7-all after seven, 14-all after 15 before sharing shots on the run home.
The last game was triples with Terry Molloy showing leadership beyond his age to steer Barry Shine and Peter Hocking to a 17-12 win in 18 ends over Ron Thurlow, Paul Doust and Tony Bratton. They finished best after it was 4-all after four, 8-all after nine and 12-all after 16.
Six games on Sunday morning with in-club winners John Woods, John Cutler and Warren Keep while resting touchers went to Laurie Crouch, Viv Russell and Peter Besgrove with Max Vincent a raspberry taker. Jackpot stood at $120.
In a game of triples Ron Thurlow, Geoff Coles and Allan Hilder won 16-7 over Terry Molloy, Peter Tisdell and Michael Coles winning the last seven ends 13-0. Next door Allan Afflick and Greg Gunn won 22-14 over Peter Greenhalgh and Paul Baker in front early and going on wt the job.
Ian Hodges and Viv Russell and won 18-13 over Warren Keep and Dale Scott, again in command most of the journey. Jamie Dukes and Al Phillips had to finish strong winning the last four ends 4-0 for a 12-11 victory over Tara-Lea Shaw and Cheree Vincent.
Laurie Crouch and John Kennedy proved too to strong for Scott McKellar and 'Bert' Bayley winning 18-8 after being in command leading 15-3 after 10 ends. In the last game Max Vincent and John Cutler won 22-5 over Peter Besgrove and Cliff Nelson leading 19-0 after nine ends.
Sunday morning bowlers are reminded that the Greg Gunn trophy will commence the first Sunday after Easter. A great event, be in it to win it.
Again reminding all - social bowls every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning. Pool comp every Friday evening. Happy Hour on Friday 4.30-6pm (and raffle), also Happy Hour Sunday 12-1.30pm and bingo Friday afternoon.
Shaoming Golden Century Chinese Restaurant serving every Wednesday to Sunday, 11.30am-3pm and 5pm-9pm. Another reason to visit Wednesday evening is the 7pm members draw which has now jackpoted from its starting point of $100.
Having a function, the 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
