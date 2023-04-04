Forbes Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bowlie set to welcome visitors as players roll up for 2023 Easter carnival

By Forbes Sports and Recreation Club
April 4 2023 - 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite headaches from floods and more recently rain which have interrupted works on the greens and surrounds the three-day Easter Bowls Carnival is here and promises to be one of success for players, the club and town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.