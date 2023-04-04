Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Australian Constitution at centre of conversation for these senior students

Updated April 4 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Taylor is in Year 12 at Red Bend Catholic College. Picture supplied.
Grace Taylor is in Year 12 at Red Bend Catholic College. Picture supplied.

How much thought have you given to the Australian Constitution lately?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.