Hundreds attend 2023 Trundle Back in Time Vintage Rally and Tractor Pull

By Newsroom
Updated April 4 2023 - 9:19am, first published 9:18am
Donald "Digger" Anderson pushed this tractor to its limits in the popular tractor pull that attracted 75 entrants state-wide with the aim of finding the strongest tractor on the ground. Picture by Stuart Walmsley
Trundle P&A Show Society hosted the Trundle Back in Time Vintage Rally and Tractor Pull on the weekend March 25-26, with 1000 visitors attending the biennial event.

