From the mayor's desk: Easter weekend packed with goodies

Can you believe it is Easter already, in just a blink of an eye.
This is a wonderful time of the year to really cherish being with those you love and hold dear, in whatever way those traditions take shape for you and your family.
Our beautiful community has, as always, organised an Easter weekend that is jam-packed of goodies.
We have the Big Bowls Carnival being held Friday through to Sunday, the popular Easter Festival at Nelson Park on Saturday morning (and who could forget one of the biggest egg hunts I have ever heard of)!
On Saturday the Falcon 4WD Owners Group will be on show at Lions Park, and whilst there, call in to the Rotary Ipomoea markets.
If that's not enough, take advantage of the cooling weather - go camping, go fishing - better yet, why not check out the newest installation on the Lachlan Sculpture Trail, 'Between the Silence and the Heartbeat' by Clancy Warner. Magnificent, and with a truly poignant message behind its imposing presence.
Speaking of our wonderful town, keep an eye out on television media for the beautiful Come Out, We're Open regional campaign, in which Forbes definitely features!
This campaign is letting the wider public know that the Central West is surviving, blooming, after years of drought, Covid and flooding.
Please do be mindful on the roads these Easter and school holidays. We want you to arrive alive, and NSW Police will be out in force to make this a reality.
I urge you to drive to the conditions. Slow down. Take breaks. Limit distractions in the car. Don't mix alcohol or drugs with driving. Please be patient, and drive to the conditions of the road, especially as the mammoth job of repairing roads so damaged at the end of last year continues.
I was excited last week to launch this year's Frost and Fire at the Forbes Ski Dam. This event keeps growing in popularity, and sells out quickly so I urge you to make sure you get your tickets early.
I love spending the time with family and friends around a fire, and I love being surrounded by fantastic entertainment - this year we have Sneaky Sound System, along with regional performers Birdee , Belinda Day, and local favourites Cler, Em and Jo. Tickets are available on 123tix.com.au
Enjoy your week, and God bless. May this Easter bring you lots of joy, happiness and blessings in your life.
Phyllis Miller, OAM
