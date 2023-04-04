Croquet news: newcomer enjoys winning morning

We had 28 players for Aussie Croquet on Saturday, April fools day.
Five players won 3 games, Dorellel Scott, Merv Langfield, John Cole, May Jones and Jeff Liebich, (good to see as he has only been playing two games, well done).
BIG WINNERS
CLOSE GAMES
We had 34 players for Golf Croquet on a nice pleasant morning on Tuesday 4th. Two players won 3 games, Dorelle Scott and Irene Ford.
BIG WINNERS
CLOSE GAMES
That's it till next week, by Pegging Out
