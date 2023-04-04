Lamb, cattle prices rise at this week's sales at Central West Livestock Exchange

Numbers lifted and the quality improved at Monday's cattle sale at the Central West Livestock Exchange.
There were large lines of heavy milk and two tooth steers and heifers and good numbers of heavy cows. Light and medium weight cattle were limited.
All the usual buyers operated in a dearer market.
Feeder steers lifted 5c to 6c and the medium weights averaged 388c after topping at 429c/kg. Heavy feeder sold from 336c to 412c/kg.
Feeder heifers medium and heavy weights ranged between 318c and 348c/kg. processing cattle gained 8c to 10c with heavy steers 345c to 394 and medium weights reached 400c/kg.
Heifers had similar gains and ranged from 320c to 358c/kg. Grown steers were 5c to 7c dearer selling from 309c to 357c and the bullocks reached 332c/kg.
Most of the grown heifers ranged from 300c to 335c/kg.
The better heavy cows lifted 10c with the heavy 4 score cows 270c to 290c/kg. The medium weight 2 score cows 240c to 259c/kg.
Lamb numbers at Tuesday's sheep sale eased and the quality was good with plenty of well finished trade and heavy weights.
There were fewer secondary lambs and most of these lambs went to restockers.
Restocking lambs to 20kg cwt sold from $76 to $128/head.
The trade lambs were $5 to $10 dearer with light trades to 20kg $92 to $136/head.
Medium weights to 22kg $146 to $176 and the 22 to 24kg cwt lambs $172 to $182/head.
Heavy trade lambs 24 to 26kg ranged from $176 to $201/head and averaged 760c/kg.
Heavy lambs were firm reached $218 and extra heavy also remained similar ranging from $222 to $256/head or 720c to 730c/kg cwt.
The best of the heavy hoggets sold from $145 to $160/head.
Mutton numbers lifted and the quality was good with a large percentage medium and heavy weights.
Prices lifted $10 to $15 on these sheep.
Medium weights sold from $72 to $126/head and the heavy crossbred ewes $136 to $154/head.
Heavy Merinos sold from $103 to $147/head.
The better mutton was averaging 400c to 450c/kg cwt.
