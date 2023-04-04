Forbes Advocate
Lamb, cattle prices rise at this week's sales at Central West Livestock Exchange

By The National Livestock Reporting Service
Updated April 5 2023 - 9:10am, first published April 4 2023 - 4:54pm
Monday's cattle sale

  • Yarding 769 (up 109 on previous week)

Numbers lifted and the quality improved at Monday's cattle sale at the Central West Livestock Exchange.

